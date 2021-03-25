HONG KONG, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Chairman has taken top honours at the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 awards ceremony, becoming the first Hong Kong restaurant to claim the No.1 spot and earning the titles of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and The Best Restaurant in China.



The Chairman in Hong Kong Takes No.1 Spot at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

The 2021 list was announced today in a virtual ceremony streamed to a global audience. Now in its ninth edition, the 2021 list boasts 11 first-time entries. Hong Kong claims 11 restaurants on the list, followed by Japan with nine and Singapore with eight.

Hong Kong is also represented by Vea (No.16), this year’s recipient of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award. Mainland China is represented by Fu He Hui (No.22) while Macau’s Wing Lei Palace returns to the No.50 spot on the ranking.

Individual Country Awards

Japan

Den retains its No.3 place to win the title of The Best Restaurant in Japan for a fourth successive year. Climbing 29 places to No.19, Tokyo’s L’Effervescence is the winner of this year’s Beronia Highest Climber Award.

Singapore

After holding the No.1 spot for two consecutive years, Odette moves to No.2, retaining the title of The Best Restaurant in Singapore.

Singapore counts three newcomers to the list: Cloudstreet (No.31), Euphoria (No.41) and Labyrinth (No.40). Labyrinth also claims the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award, selected by 50 Best’s sustainability audit partner Food Made Good Global for its sustainable sourcing policies. Meta, also located the city-state, claims the American Express One To Watch Award.

Thailand

Popular chef Gaggan Anand makes a return to the list as his namesake Bangkok restaurant, Gaggan Anand, enters at No.5, securing the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles.

Chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn has double reason to celebrate. His high-profile Le Du (No.4) is named The Best Restaurant in Thailand for the first time, while his latest venture, Nusara, debuts at No.20.

Taiwan

Mume rises three places to No.15 to hold the title of The Best Restaurant in Taiwan for a third year while Logy, Florilège’s sister restaurant in Taipei, makes a first-time entry at No.24.

Taipei is also home to Asia’s Best Pastry Chef. As pâtissier at Taïrroir, Singapore-born chef Angela Lai is a worthy recipient of the title, having delighted diners with her delicate creations for the last five years.

South Korea

Mingles is named The Best Restaurant in Korea for a sixth consecutive year, while its chef-owner Mingoo Kang earns the Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award. South Korea counts two new entries to the list: 7th Door (No.34) and Born & Bred (No.36).

Other notable regional awards

Ministry of Crab in Colombo (No.29) retains the title of The Best Restaurant in Sri Lanka, while Toyo Eatery (No.49) keeps The Best Restaurant in Philippines honour for a third year.

Indian Accent (No.18) is awarded The Best Restaurant in India, while Masque in Mumbai, the 2020 recipient of the One To Watch Award, makes its debut on the list at No.32.

Entering the ranking at No.39, Anan Saigon secures the title of The Best Restaurant in Vietnam.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, says: “In the last year, the restaurant sector has faced extraordinary challenges. We are proud to support the restaurants in their recovery by showcasing the region’s creative talents, celebrating the industry’s pioneers and recognising culinary excellence.”

The 2021 list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants can be viewed online at theworlds50best.com/asia/en

Contact: CatchOn, A Finn Partners Company

Email: asias50best@finnpartners.com

Phone: +852 2566 8988

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1474122/the_chairman_in_hong_kong.jpg?p=medium600

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1441574/Asias50Best_Logo.jpg?p=medium600