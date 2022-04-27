The Chaser’s ScoMo Parody ‘Coal Makes Me Cum’ Tops iTunes Chart

Last week, The Chaser put forward what could be the defining song of the 2022 federal election: ‘Coal Makes Me Cum’ (DJ Scomo Remix). The song, which is built out of clips from last week’s leaders’ debate, has hit top spot on the Australian iTunes chart.

The ninety-second song’s rapid ascent followed a concerted push on Twitter, with The Chaser requesting that followers tag their tweets #CumToNumberOne.

After ‘Coal Makes Me Cum’ hit top spot, the comedy group tweeted, “Looking forward to the radio edit of our song which is just 1:30 of solid bleeping.” Indeed, there are a lot of expletives in the track, which begins with the following verse:

“Fuck you and your family and the essential services you rely on / Right now, as a criminal, the thing I love is corruption / Fuck you, other cunts facing floods and bushfires / When disaster strikes I’m ready to go on vacation in Hawaii.”

The chorus cuts to the chase, so to speak: “Coal makes me hard / Coal makes me come / My dick is always hard for coal / And it’s only getting harder.”

The song also includes a throwback reference to Sydney’s lockout laws. “NSW used to party hard / And we ended all of that / So we could have more coal / Destroying the fun.”

The Chaser’s Charles First, Andrew Hansen and Dominic Knight launched the election edition of The Chaser Report podcast this week. Listen to ‘Coal Makes Me Cum’ (DJ Scomo Remix) below.

[embedded content]