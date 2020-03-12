The Chats Demonstrate Various Uses For Their Record With Hilarious Infomercial

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 12, 2020

We’re a couple weeks away from The Chats releasing debut album High Risk Behaviour, and now the Queensland punks have shared a new infomercial demonstrating a few non-musical uses for the humble vinyl record/sonic frisbee.

“Have you grown tired of talented musicians pouring their heart and soul into the art they create?” asks a voiceover in the clip.

“Do you find yourself wishing there was a band that encapsulates Australian juvenile delinquency and stupidity? Well, have we got the product for you,” it continues.

Spruiking the upcoming album, which contains favourites like ‘Pub Feed’, ‘Identity Theft’ and the recently-released ‘Dine N Dash’, the infomercial shows a variety of other uses for the record beyond simple listening enjoyment.

Options presented include washing and drying with it, dusting with it, skating with it, shaving with it and giving it a “fucken fro” around your backyard. You can even trade it for drugs, the narrator points out.

“The Chats do not accept any responsibility for any criminal acts related to or inspired by their record,” acknowledges a disclaimer.

It’s all very fun and good, and exactly the kind of thing you’d expect from the band that wrote ‘Smoko’ tbh.

Watch the retro-style clip below. High Risk Behaviour hits shelves Friday, 27th March.