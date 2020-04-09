The Chats Have Announced Rescheduled Aussie Tour Dates

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 9, 2020
Aussie pub rock ratbags The Chats dropped their debut album High Risk Behaviour late last month, and previously had a national album launch tour planned for August of this year.
They’ve now postponed those dates, presumably due to the coronavirus outbreak, and have added a show in Adelaide to the mix. The boys will now be kicking the party off Saturday, 28th November in Melbourne before continuing on to Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. All previously purchased tickets are valid for the new dates.
The Chats will also be playing the rescheduled Big Pineapple Festival in Woombye come November, alongside Hilltop Hoods, Alison Wonderland, Dune Rats and many more. They had previously been announced as part of this year’s Splendour in the Grass, which has since been moved to late October, which sadly clashes with the trio’s European tour plans.
Check out rescheduled tour dates below.
[embedded content]
The Chats ‘High Risk Behaviour’ Australian Tour 2020 (Rescheduled)
Saturday, 28th November
The Croxton, Melbourne (U18 Arvo show)
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 28th November
The Croxon, Melbourne (18+ Evening show)
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 11th December
The Gov, Adelaide (Lic/AA)
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 12th December
Magnet House (formerly Capitol), Perth
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 18th December
The Metro, Sydney (Lic/AA)
Tickets: Ticketek
Saturday, 19th December
Tivoli, Brisbane (18+)
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Sunday, 20th December
The Zoo, Fortitude Valley (U18 Arvo show)
Tickets: Oztix