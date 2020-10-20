The Chats Have Teamed Up With Crowbar And UNIFIED For Their Own Line Of Goon

Two bastions of Australia’s music scene – Crowbar and UNIFIED – have announced a new collaborative music and wine project and onlien store, dubbed Built to Spill Wine. The project will offer a selection of delicious natural wines from across the globe, along with inviting musicians to team up with Australian winemakers to capture their essence in a bottle.

All wines included as part of the project are considered “natural” – meaning they enjoy a wild ferment (ie: no packet yeast), possess no corrective additives such as acid/colours/powdered tannin, and contain minimal sulphur.

The announcement comes alongside news of their first artist collaboration – which will see beloved ratbags The Chats lend their name to their own line of goon (of course.)

In partnership with Delinquente Wine Co, the white wine is made with “a bunch of all natural, happy grapes chucked together, fermented wild and bugger all other stuff added except for a bit of sulfur just to Keep the Grubs Out”.

The collaboration arrives after the team at Crowbar independently launched a series of drink collabs earlier this year that saw them join forces with artists like WAAX, Northlane and Josh Pyke. Crowbar’s Tyla Dombroski says the idea was conceived amid the coronavirus pandemic shutting down their live music business arm, also leaving many artists in the lurch.

“The best thing about it all has been connecting everyone together, not only helping ourselves while our venue has been closed and artists who haven’t been able to tour, but the winemakers around Australia as well,” Dombroski commented in a statement.

“They’ve had a rough year since the fires impacting their grapes and now with COVID-19 closing down bars and restaurants. Everyone is super happy to be working together to create something different for music and wine lovers from all walks of life to enjoy while working with sustainable and minimal impact farming.”

You can head to the Built to Spill Wine website here for more details and to order yourself some tasty drops.