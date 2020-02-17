The Chats Join Farmer & The Owl’s Stacked 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 18, 2020
Everyone’s favourite larrikins The Chats have just wrapped up a huge nationwide run of shows with St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, and now they’ve been called in at the last minute to pop up on Farmer & The Owl‘s massive 2020 lineup.
Unfortunately, the addition doesn’t come without a loss, as Fat White Family have been forced to cancel their entire Australian and Asian tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Chats, routinely cheeky buggers, have given a statement regarding their addition to the bill.
“Here we go again, yet another time NSW has reached out to QLD to come save the day,” the band said.
“We have been sitting on the sideline waiting for the call-up and finally it’s come.”
“Not unlike when Billy Moore came on off the bench in Game 3 in 1992 to score a try and take the State of Origin out of the grasp of the Blues, The Chats have come to save the day.”
The Chats join a huge lineup including Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods, Weyes Blood, Bad//Dreems, Alex Cameron, Press Club and many more.
Farmer & The Owl is taking place on Saturday, 29th February at Wollongong’s MacCabe Park.
Check out the full lineup and all important details below.
[embedded content]
Farmer & The Owl 2020 Lineup
The Chats
Joining…
Cable Ties
Horror My Friend
The Buoys
SPOD
100
Wash
Mini Skirt
Blistar
Joining…
Alex Cameron
Mom Jeans
The Murlocs
Hand Habits
Jack Ladder & the Farmlanders
Press Club
EGOISM
Shady Nasty
Joining…
Hot Chip
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Sleaford Mods
Weyes Blood
Fat White Family
Drab Majesty
Miss June
Body Type
Rebel Yell
Farmer & The Owl Festival 2020
Saturday, 29th February
Maccabe Park, Wollongong
Tickets: Moshtix