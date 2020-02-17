The Chats Join Farmer & The Owl’s Stacked 2020 Lineup

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 18, 2020

Everyone’s favourite larrikins The Chats have just wrapped up a huge nationwide run of shows with St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, and now they’ve been called in at the last minute to pop up on Farmer & The Owl‘s massive 2020 lineup.

Unfortunately, the addition doesn’t come without a loss, as Fat White Family have been forced to cancel their entire Australian and Asian tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chats, routinely cheeky buggers, have given a statement regarding their addition to the bill.

“Here we go again, yet another time NSW has reached out to QLD to come save the day,” the band said.

“We have been sitting on the sideline waiting for the call-up and finally it’s come.”

“Not unlike when Billy Moore came on off the bench in Game 3 in 1992 to score a try and take the State of Origin out of the grasp of the Blues, The Chats have come to save the day.”

The Chats join a huge lineup including Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods, Weyes Blood, Bad//Dreems, Alex Cameron, Press Club and many more.

Farmer & The Owl is taking place on Saturday, 29th February at Wollongong’s MacCabe Park.

Check out the full lineup and all important details below.

[embedded content]

Farmer & The Owl 2020 Lineup

The Chats

Joining…

Cable Ties

Horror My Friend

The Buoys

SPOD

100

Wash

Mini Skirt

Blistar

Joining…

Alex Cameron

Mom Jeans

The Murlocs

Hand Habits

Jack Ladder & the Farmlanders

Press Club

EGOISM

Shady Nasty

Joining…

Hot Chip

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Sleaford Mods

Weyes Blood

Fat White Family

Drab Majesty

Miss June

Body Type

Rebel Yell

Farmer & The Owl Festival 2020

Saturday, 29th February

Maccabe Park, Wollongong

Tickets: Moshtix