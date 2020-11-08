The Chats Pay Tribute To The “Second-Greatest Band In History” With New Single ‘AC/DC CD’

The Chats only released their debut album High Risk Behaviour back in March of this year, but that hasn’t stopped them from following it up with a new single – ‘AC/DC CD’.

Clocking in at just over a minute and a half, the blistering new song is a heartfelt homage to one of the country’s most legendary acts. It’s also as tongue-in-cheek as you’d expect from the Sunshine Coast trio, who declare Acca Dacca “the second greatest band in history” – the Chats being the first.

It’s a big claim, but as the band’s Eamon Sandwith explains, it’s all love.

“When I was 10 years old my dad took me to the Sanity in Logan and I purchased my first CD with my own money, which was Back in Black by AC/DC,” Sandwith commented in a statement.

“I was utterly blown away at how hard this band could rock, and I played it in the car every day to and from primary school. I still fucken love Acca Dacca so I wrote this song as a tribute to one of the world’s rocking-est bands.”

‘AC/DC CD’ arrives alongside a Natalie Sims-directed video that sees the boys worshipping at the altar of rock, and features a cameo from Sandwith’s nanna herself, hooning around the streets of Melbourne. Check that out below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]