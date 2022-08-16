Trending Now

The Chats Release Visuals For ‘Out On The Street’ Ahead Of Album Release

Ahead of the release of their second albumGET F*CKED, The Chats have shared one last gift for fans: visuals for their track ‘Out On The Street’.

The music video captures the pure chaos of The Chats’ live shows. Having recently returned to international touring, the Maclay Heriot-shot video documents The Chats’ run through North America, including footage from Coachella.

The Chats – ‘Out On The Street’

[embedded content]

The band has been teasing GET F*CKED throughout this year, releasing the singles ‘Struck By Lightning’, ‘6L GTR’ and most recently, ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’. Last month, The Chats gave Australian fans a taste of what is in store on their upcoming album tour with a roaring Amphitheatre set at Splendour In The Grass.

Check out their performance of ‘Smoko’ at Splendour, below.

The Chats – ‘Smoko (Live At Splendour In The Grass)’

﻿

GET F*CKED officially drops this Friday, 19th August. The band’s headline tour kicks off at Hobart’s Odeon Theatre on Saturday, 10th September.

The Chats ‘Get Fucked’ Australian Tour

w/special guests Mean Jeans (USA)

  • Saturday, 10th September – Odeon Theatre, Hobart – Lic/AA
  • Thursday, 15th September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney – Lic/AA
  • Friday, 16th September – Forum, Melbourne – 18+
  • Saturday, 17th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – Lic/AA
  • Saturday, 24th September – Metropolis, Fremantle – 18+

Tickets on sale now from thechatslovebeer.com

