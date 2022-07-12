The Chats Share New Single ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’

The Chats have shared new music in ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’, fresh off the back of news that they will be supporting Guns N’ Roses on their upcoming Australian tour.

‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’ features on The Chats’ forthcoming new album GET F*CKED, due out this August 19th. Buzz around the band’s sophomore album has already kicked off with recent news of a national tour to accompany its release. This additional set of shows in support of Guns N’ Roses means that fans are going to have multiple opportunities to see The Chats flex before 2022 is over.

When it comes to their new single, The Chats kept things simple: the song is an ode to the watering holes that frontman Eamon Sandwith became familiar with during his first years living in Brisbane.

The Chats – ‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’

‘I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane’ captures the fury of The Chats’ music. It’s a fury that has made the band beloved nationwide; hyped up and delivered with a wicked charm.

“Brisbane is quite a bit hotter than the rest of the country,” says Eamon of their new single.

“It’s one of those places where it’s more acceptable to start drinking earlier. I reckon there would be 900 or so pubs that you would have to hit, and I have actually been to a good chunk of them, but if you were go to all of them, it would be hard to even remember which ones you’d been to, and which ones you hadn’t, especially if you’d got fking pissed.”

The Chats’ national album tour kicks off in September, supported by Mean Jeans from the U.S. The Australian Guns N’ Roses tour commences from November.

The Chats Australian Tour 2022

Saturday, 10th September – Odeon Theatre, Hobart – Lic/AA

Thursday, 15th September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney – Lic/AA

Friday, 16th September – Forum, Melbourne – 18+

Saturday, 17th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – Lic/AA

Saturday, 24th September – Metropolis, Fremantle – 18+

Tickets available via thechatslovebeer.com.

Guns N’ Roses Australian Tour 2022

Friday, 18th November – Optus Stadium, Perth

Tuesday, 22nd November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Thursday, 24th November – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Sunday, 27th November – Accor Stadium, Sydney

Tuesday, 29th November – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Saturday, 3rd December – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Remaining tickets available via www.tegdainty.com.

