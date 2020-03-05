The Chats Share Video For ‘Dine N Dash’ & Announce National Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 6, 2020
The Chats have shared the film clip for their new single ‘Dine N Dash’ today. And, in true The Chats fashion, it’s iconically Australian.
Enjoying a succulent steakhouse meal, the Sunny Coast boys sing about their lack of funds and intentions to simply ‘Dine N Dash’.
The clip includes a cameo from Aussie serial dine n dasher, Paul Charles Dosza. He delivers his famous line, “What’s the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?” But changes out Chinese meal for steakhouse meal.
“We filmed at Walters steakhouse in Brisbane. It was the best steak I’ve had. Definitely gave the bowlsie a run for its money. No mushy gravy thou,” said guitarist, Josh Price.
“Ya know you’re in a fancy restaurant when the chips and salad aren’t included,” said frontman, Eamon Sandwith.
You can catch the brilliant, Matt Weston-directed clip down below.
The Chats have also announced a national tour in support of their upcoming album High Risk Behaviour. The album’s due out Friday, 27th March.
They’ve got spots at Coachella coming up in April before playing Splendour in the Grass in Byron. Then The Chats will kick off their national album tour in August — including a couple of Under 18 shows. Check out all the dates below.
[embedded content]
The Chats ‘High Risk Behaviour’ National Tour
Tickets on sale now
Saturday, 25th July
Splendour In The Grass, Byron Bay
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 1st August
Capitol, Perth [18+]
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 8th August
Croxton Melbourne [U18- Arvo show]
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 8th August
Croxton Melbourne [18+]
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 15th August
The Metro, Sydney [18+]
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 22nd August
The Tivoli, Brisbane [18+]
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 23rd August
The Zoo, Brisbane [U18 – Arvo show]
Tickets: Official Website