The Chats Share Video For ‘Dine N Dash’ & Announce National Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on March 6, 2020

The Chats have shared the film clip for their new single ‘Dine N Dash’ today. And, in true The Chats fashion, it’s iconically Australian.

Enjoying a succulent steakhouse meal, the Sunny Coast boys sing about their lack of funds and intentions to simply ‘Dine N Dash’.

The clip includes a cameo from Aussie serial dine n dasher, Paul Charles Dosza. He delivers his famous line, “What’s the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?” But changes out Chinese meal for steakhouse meal.

“We filmed at Walters steakhouse in Brisbane. It was the best steak I’ve had. Definitely gave the bowlsie a run for its money. No mushy gravy thou,” said guitarist, Josh Price.

“Ya know you’re in a fancy restaurant when the chips and salad aren’t included,” said frontman, Eamon Sandwith.

You can catch the brilliant, Matt Weston-directed clip down below.

The Chats have also announced a national tour in support of their upcoming album High Risk Behaviour. The album’s due out Friday, 27th March.

They’ve got spots at Coachella coming up in April before playing Splendour in the Grass in Byron. Then The Chats will kick off their national album tour in August — including a couple of Under 18 shows. Check out all the dates below.

[embedded content]

The Chats ‘High Risk Behaviour’ National Tour

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 25th July

Splendour In The Grass, Byron Bay

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 1st August

Capitol, Perth [18+]

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 8th August

Croxton Melbourne [U18- Arvo show]

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 8th August

Croxton Melbourne [18+]

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 15th August

The Metro, Sydney [18+]

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 22nd August

The Tivoli, Brisbane [18+]

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 23rd August

The Zoo, Brisbane [U18 – Arvo show]

Tickets: Official Website