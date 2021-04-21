The Chemical Brothers Are Releasing A New Song This Week

The Chemical Brothers are set to make their return this Friday, 23rd April with a new single titled ‘The Darkness That You Fear’.

The UK duo have teased the single’s release with a clip posted to their various social media accounts showing a colourful collage of images pasted over stop-motion dancers in a club. A very brief soundbite of the track, including a vocal, plays over the top.

It will be the first time the duo have shared new music since the release of their 2019 record, No Geography, which featured singles Eve Of Destruction, Got To Keep On, We’ve Got To Try and MAH.

Check out the clip below.