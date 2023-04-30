The Chicks Announce 2023 Australian Tour

American country trio The Chicks have announced they will return to Australia this year for their first shows on our shores since 2017. The band will play seven shows here in October, joined by Los Angeles singer-songwriter Elle King.

The tour will kick off at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Thursday, 12th October, before shows in Geelong, Melbourne, Sydney, the Hunter Valley, Mount Cotton and Brisbane. A handful of these shows will take place as part of the A Day on the Green concert series. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale next Monday, 8th May. There’s a Frontier members pre-sale from this Wednesday, 3rd May.

The Chicks – ‘Sleep at Night’

[embedded content]

The upcoming shows will mark the Chicks’ first Australian tour since they released Gaslighter – their first album in a decade and a half – back in 2020. Their return arrived alongside a string of singles (such as the album’s title track, ‘Julianna Calm Down’ and ‘March March’) and a name change for the band.

“Ever since I heard a demo in the late 90s and did their first tour in November 1999, The Chicks have been a huge part of my life,” said Michael Chugg – whose Frontier Touring company is responsible for the upcoming tour – in a statement. “Watching them become live icons of music has been an amazing journey, and their upcoming tour will go up another level again.”

Elle King, meanwhile, released her third album Come Get Your Wife in January of this year. She last toured Australia back in 2016, when she performed as part of that year’s edition of Byron Bay Bluesfest.

The Chicks 2023 Australian Tour

with Elle King

Thursday, 12th October – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Saturday, 14th October – Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong

Monday, 16th October – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday, 19th October – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday, 21st October – Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley

Sunday, 22nd October – Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton

Tuesday, 24th October – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets on sale Monday, 8th May

Further Reading

Dixie Chicks Change Their Name To The Chicks, Release Protest Song

The Chicks’ First Album In 14 Years Is Now Here

The Chicks Say George Floyd’s Death Encouraged Them To Change Their Name