The China-Japan Youth Study Trip Exchange Seminar was held in Chengdu

The 2022 China-Japan Youth Study Travel Exchange and Seminar was held on 16th December under the guiding of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, and the hosting of International Exchange and Cooperation Bureau of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Sichuan Province, the People’s Government of Chengdu and undertaking by the Chengdu Culture, Radio, Film and Television Tourism Bureau.



The year 2022 represents the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between China and Japan. The friendship between China and Japan mainly bases on the people while the youth is an essential part of Sino-Japan people-to-people exchange. It is reported that the mechanism of Chinese and Japanese Youth Study Travel began in the early 1980s. Thanks to the joint efforts and participation of people from all walks of life in both countries, the study travel work has been developing continuously over the past 40 years, with the institutionalization, marketization, and scale increasing. It has become an important name card of the exchanges between the young people of China and Japan. Through mutual learning, they have enhanced understanding, gained a friendship and grown together.

Shi Zeyi, deputy director general of the International Exchanges and Cooperation Bureau of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, said in a written speech that for Sino-Japanese relations served as link the past and future being in a key developing period, it is all the more necessary for us to anchor our original aspiration, keep pace with the times and do a good job in the study travel work of the young people of two countries, strive to make them become a fresh force in the new era of China–Japan people-to-people exchanges, and jointly inject positive energy into the future-oriented China–Japan relations. This cannot be achieved without the mutual participation and cooperation, in-depth thinking of market players in the two countries.

Yoshiko Kijima, Minister of the Japanese Embassy in China, said in a speech on the Internet that she hoped that the youth exchanges between Japan and China in the post-pandemic era should adapt to the new era and open a new chapter. “Chengdu is a city full of natural, cultural and historical charm, with tourism resources which also is known by Japanese citizens such as the Tang Dynasty poet Du Fu, Sichuan cuisine and giant pandas. It is the perfect place to host this study tour.” Koichi Wada, Minister of Tourism Agency of Japan’s Ministry of Land Infrastructure, Transport, said in a video address that the importance of youth exchanges is self-evident in the exchanges between two countries. He sincerely hopes that the youth exchanges can be further deepened and the friendly relations between the two countries can be further developed.

What is the status quo of Chinese and Japanese youth study travel? How will it develop in the future? In this seminar, experts, scholars and guests deeply discussed and exchanged on them.

There have been deep historical and cultural ties and close economic and trade cooperation between Japan and Sichuan, even Chengdu, making positive contributions to Asian civilization and progress. “We sincerely look forward to working together with Japan to develop wider, deeper and more pragmatic exchanges and cooperation, focusing on building a world cultural city and an ‘East Asia Cultural City’, setting sail from the Sino-Japanese Youth Study Travel Exchanges and Seminar.” Wang Min, Deputy Director of Chengdu Culture, Radio, Film and Tourism Bureau, extended a sincere invitation on behalf of Chengdu: “We sincerely hope that all the guests gathered here today and more young Chinese and Japanese students can come to Chengdu for sightseeing, leisure and vacation, to walk around the streets of Chengdu and get the first-hand experience of the happiness of Chengdu—the park city under the snow mountain and the civil life! And we should jointly develop a way for young people to know each other, and promote the steady and long-term development of China–Japan relations.”