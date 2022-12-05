The Church Announce New Album, ‘The Hypnogogue’

Australian icons The Church will release their 26th studio album The Hypnogogue on Friday, 24th February, 2023.

The record is the follow-up to man woman life death infinity, which landed in 2017 and garnered positive reviews from across the blogosphere. The title track from the new record has already been released, and today the band dropped the new single ‘C’est La Vie’.

The Church: ‘C’est La Vie’

﻿

“The Hypnogogue is the most prog rock thing we have ever done, we’ve never created a concept album before,” band leader Steve Kilbey said in a statement. “It is the most teamwork record we have ever had. Everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be. Personally, I think it’s in our top three records.”

The Church released the album’s title track at the end of August, which Kilbey described as being “set in 2054, a dystopian and broken down future.” He continued, “Invented by Sun Kim Jong, a North Korean scientist and occult dabbler, [the hypnogogue] is a machine and a process that pulls music straight out of dreams.”

The band has changed formation a bit in recent years. Founding guitarist Peter Koppes departed in 2020, while guitarist Marty Wilson-Piper left (on reportedly less than friendly terms) back in 2013. Kilbey is the only original member of the group left, with a new lineup around him including guitarists Ash Naylor (who plays with Paul Kelly) Powderfinger’s Ian Haug, and multi-instrumentalist Jeffrey Cain. Drummer Tim Powles has been with the group since 1994.

The band will play as part of Sydney’s Twilight at Taronga series at the end of February before heading off on an extended US tour.

