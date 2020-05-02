“‘The city or the drag queen?’: Troye Sivan sends fans abuzz following tweet about ‘Manila’”

Troye Sivan says he misses Manila.

Last Friday, May 1st, Australian singer Troye Sivan sent his Filipino fans abuzz when he unexpectedly tweeted “miss you Manila.”

Sivan, who came to the Philippines exactly a year ago on May 1, marked the first anniversary of the Manila leg of his Bloom Tour at the Mall of Asia Arena.

miss you manila — troye (@troyesivan) May 1, 2020

But some fans couldn’t help but wonder: Could he be referring to another ‘Manila’?

One fan wrote: “The city or the drag queen.”

the city or the drag queen — maika (@oddlyzamo) May 1, 2020

A few hours after he tweeted, Fil-Am drag queen Karl Philip Michael Westerberg, better known by his stage name Manila Luzon, replied to his tweet.

Manila Luzon tweeted: “Miss you, too, hon!”

Miss you, too, hon!! 😍 — Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon) May 1, 2020

Sivan is the hitmaker behind songs “YOUTH,” “WILD,” and “My My My!” among others.

Meanwhile, Manila Luzon is best known for his stint in the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.