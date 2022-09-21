The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows

Bluesfest will return to its home at the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm for five days across the 2023 Easter long weekend. 41 artists appear in the event’s first lineup announcement, including headliners Elvis Costello & The Imposters, GZA, Lucinda Williams and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Many Bluesfest artists will be performing sideshows in various Australian cities in the days before and after the 2023 event. We’re keeping this page updated with all sideshow announcements, show dates, and ticket links.

Bluesfest 2023: the Sideshows

Lucinda Williams & Her Band / Steve Earle & The Dukes

Monday, 3rd April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Pre-sale from Tuesday, 27th September at 12PM AEST. On sale from Thursday, 29th September at 12PM AEST

LP

Saturday, 1st April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, 2nd April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Pre-sale from Tuesday, 27th September at 12PM AEST. On sale from Thursday, 29th September at 12PM AEST

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Monday, 3rd April – The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday, 5th April – The Metro, Sydney

Pre-sale from Tuesday, 27th September at 12PM AEST. On sale from Thursday, 29th September at 12PM AEST

Keb’ Mo’

Monday, 10th April – The Factory Theatre, Sydney

Pre-sale from Tuesday, 27th September at 12PM AEST. On sale from Thursday, 29th September at 12PM AEST

Mavis Staples – ‘No Time For Cryin” (Live)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Monday, 10th April – Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 13th April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

On sale now

Bonnie Raitt / Mavis Staples

Wednesday, 5th April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 7th April – Darling Harbour Theatre, Sydney, NSW

On sale now

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Wednesday, 5th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, 6th April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

On sale now

Marcus King

Monday, 10th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 12th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

On sale now

Larkin Poe

Sunday, 9th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Monday, 10th April – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

On sale now

Buddy Guy (The Final Tour of Australia)

Monday, 10th April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday, 12th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

On sale now

Larkin Poe – ‘Georgia Off My Mind’

