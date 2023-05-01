The Complete and Updated List of Splendour in the Grass 2023 Sideshows

Splendour in the Grass 2023 will be headlined by Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons. The mammoth lineup includes plenty of other international visitors, such as Lewis Capaldi, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sam Fender, IDLES, Little Simz, Slowthai, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs, Arlo Parks and 070 Shake.

It’s going down at the North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, northern New South Wales, from Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July. The lineup for Splendour’s Adelaide auxiliary event, Spin Off, was announced last week, featuring Hilltop Hoods, Pnau, Tove Lo, Benee and more. Now, several Splendour acts have announced sideshows – including J Balvin – details of which can be found below.

Splendour in the Grass 2023 Sideshows

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

w/Automatic

Thursday, 20th July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Monday, 24th July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Sam Fender

Thursday, 20th July – HBF Stadium, Perth WA

Little Simz

Wednesday, 19th July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Friday, 21st July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Tove Lo

w/Blusher

Wednesday, 19th July – Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 25th July – Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Loyle Carner

Saturday, 22nd July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 25th July – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 27th July – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

J Balvin

Sunday, 23rd July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, 25th July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tickets via Frontier

iann dior

Wednesday, 19th July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 22nd July – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Thursday, 20th July – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, 21st July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Noah Cyrus

w/PJ Harding

Sunday, 9th July – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, 16th July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Sudan Archives

Saturday, 22nd July – Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 25th July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Del Water Gap

Friday, 21st July – Howler, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 22nd July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW

Lewis Capaldi

w/Noah Cyrus

Friday, 7th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 8th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, 11th July – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Thursday, 13th July – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Friday, 14th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 15th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

All shows sold out except Perth – tickets here

Unless otherwise specified, general on sale kicks off Tuesday, 9th May, 9am local. Vodafone presale starts on Thursday, 4th May at 9am local. Secret Sounds presale starts on Monday, 8th May at 9am local. Sign up to get access.

