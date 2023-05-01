The Complete and Updated List of Splendour in the Grass 2023 Sideshows

Splendour in the Grass 2023 will be headlined by Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons. The mammoth lineup includes plenty of other international visitors, such as Lewis Capaldi, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Sam Fender, IDLES, Little Simz, Slowthai, Tove Lo, 100 Gecs, Arlo Parks and 070 Shake.
It’s going down at the North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, northern New South Wales, from Friday, 21st to Sunday, 23rd July. The lineup for Splendour’s Adelaide auxiliary event, Spin Off, was announced last week, featuring Hilltop Hoods, Pnau, Tove Lo, Benee and more. Now, several Splendour acts have announced sideshows – including J Balvin – details of which can be found below.
Splendour in the Grass 2023 Sideshows
[embedded content]
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
w/Automatic
- Thursday, 20th July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Monday, 24th July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
Sam Fender
- Thursday, 20th July – HBF Stadium, Perth WA
Little Simz
- Wednesday, 19th July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Friday, 21st July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
Tove Lo
w/Blusher
- Wednesday, 19th July – Forum, Melbourne VIC
- Tuesday, 25th July – Roundhouse, Sydney NSW
Loyle Carner
- Saturday, 22nd July – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 25th July – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA
- Thursday, 27th July – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
J Balvin
- Sunday, 23rd July – Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC
- Tuesday, 25th July – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
- Tickets via Frontier
iann dior
- Wednesday, 19th July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 22nd July – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- Thursday, 20th July – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Friday, 21st July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
Noah Cyrus
w/PJ Harding
- Sunday, 9th July – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Sunday, 16th July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
Sudan Archives
- Saturday, 22nd July – Liberty Hall, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 25th July – 170 Russell, Melbourne VIC
Del Water Gap
- Friday, 21st July – Howler, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 22nd July – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW
Lewis Capaldi
w/Noah Cyrus
- Friday, 7th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Saturday, 8th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
- Tuesday, 11th July – RAC Arena, Perth WA
- Thursday, 13th July – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 14th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- Saturday, 15th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
- All shows sold out except Perth – tickets here
Unless otherwise specified, general on sale kicks off Tuesday, 9th May, 9am local. Vodafone presale starts on Thursday, 4th May at 9am local. Secret Sounds presale starts on Monday, 8th May at 9am local. Sign up to get access.
