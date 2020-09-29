The Copperline Mask: The First Face Mask in Asia Independently Verified to Kill SARS-CoV-2

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Yappie Pte. Ltd. (“Yappie”) announced that Korea’s Copperline Mask has been independently verified to be the first face mask in Asia to kill SARS-CoV-2.

The Copperline Mask’s patented ionised copper yarn knitted fabric actively eliminates bacteria and viruses. Jeonbuk National University, the largest microbiology research institute in Asia, has verified that this patented technology renders SARS-CoV-2 inactive and terminates the replication of the virus’ ribonucleic acid (RNA).

“The availability of an effective vaccine remains unknown and uncertain today, so we are thankful for this advancement and breakthrough in reusable mask technology, however, the public must continue to respect and observe best practices such as hand washing and social distancing,” said Ms. Yap, Yappie’s Managing Director.

Test Results

Researchers verified that the viral proteins in SARS-CoV-2 cells were virtually undetectable after being treated with the mask’s ionised copper yarn fabric for 30 minutes. PCR tests also confirmed that contact with the ionised copper yarn fabric led to a significant decline in the relative expression of SARS-CoV-2.

“Copper is an essential and powerful tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. John Hwa Lee, Jeonbuk National University. “The [Copperline Mask] enhances the virucidal activity of COVID-19 even higher. Due to its increased surface area, the mask improves this microbicidal action via the interaction of copper ions with [SARS-CoV-2] virions.”

Powered by Copper, Designed for Comfort & Style

With its ionised copper fabric, the mask has antibacterial, antimicrobial, and antiviral properties and provides protection from UV rays while allowing far-infrared emission in to promote healthy skin. The mask’s self-sterilising functionality also eliminates 80% of odours within 30 minutes.

Designed to be worn all-day, its ergonomic shape tapers over the chin and reduces pressure on the user’s ears, with an air zone providing maximum breathability. The mask is also designed for users with sensitive skin, reducing acne build-up and allergic skin reactions commonly seen when wearing disposable masks.

With four sizes and nine colours, users can find a comfortable and fashionable fit without compromising on their safety.

Sustainability

The Copperline Mask is reusable, certified to perform its antibacterial functions after 30 washes and tested to be functional even after three months of use. A High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter has been offered for users who wish to enhance protection in areas of higher risk or during conditions of poor air quality such as during a bad haze.

With these achievements in sustainability, the Korean Copperline Mask is certified as a Green Technology Product by the Korean Government’s Ministry of Health.

Availability

The Copperline Mask is available for purchase at KrisShop and Redmart for $45.90.

