KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The third season of The Corporate League (TCL), Malaysia’s first amateur league for corporate employees to participate in a competitive esports tournament, makes its official comeback this year.



THE CORPORATES LEAGUE RETURNS IN NEW SEASON WITH BIGGER PRIZE POOL

The Corporate League is a seasonal amateur league that bridges corporate worlds and esports, giving the unique opportunity for teams from various corporations to battle each other through competitive esports in a supportive environment. It serves as a new and different “digital sports day” for companies to engage employees and develop strong business networks with other companies across industries.

“We’re developing a distinctive ecosystem from our common established esports ecosystem, with the corporates or working adults in mind. Offering a platform to bridge the gap for them to experience esports in the closest manner to professional gaming. This also serves our objective in creating a culture that drives employees closer and motivates them in different avenues from the traditional HR activities.,” shared Muhammad Arif, Co-Founder of the league.

The Corporate League Season Three is an open invitation to corporate teams who have participated in the first 2 seasons and non-selective new joiners. With a total of RM40,000 prize pool this year, TCL will run on a six-week league format across four major game titles across both PC and mobile including Dota 2, Valorant, Mobile Legends:Bang Bang (MLBB) and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile).

The league operates on a flexible schedule tailored to minimize interruptions to the working environment while helping a balance of commitment to the workplace and a taste of esports athleticism. Registration is officially open on the website at https://www.thecorporateleague.gg from 22 August 2022 until 15 September 2022.

“We want to break the stigma that esports is exclusively for pro players and create an inclusive environment that welcomes all ranges of gamers, be it casual, amateur, semi-pro and pro, to embrace, cultivate and participate in the world of competitive gaming. We believe the platform will promote gaming as a positive and powerful vehicle towards strong teambuilding and the development of vital interpersonal skills, as participants gain a strong sense of achievement as both individuals and collectives.” added by Mira Hassan, Project Lead of The Corporate League.

The Corporate League Season Three is looking to expand to more industries with this endemic which includes tech, logistics providers, new media, telecommunication service provider, finance, entertainment, automotive, property, digital startups, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and the e-commerce sector. Season two followed a battle between 60 corporate teams with a total of over 450 players participating.

This season live streams will be held on selective weekdays with a bi-weekly schedule from 9.00pm onwards, on TCL’s official Facebook. For more information and live updates about The Corporate League, visit the official website at https://www.thecorporateleague.gg . or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/corporates.esports/ .

About The Corporate League

The Corporate League is an esports league catered to the working man, and woman. Its ultimate aim is to develop a culture that drives employees closer together and encourages more team building, via esports. The league was founded by Arif, an ex-Airasia employee who partnered with The Gaming Company (TGC) in 2019 to bring it to a larger scale. Companies participated before; Bank Negara, Media Prima, Shell, PwC, Petronas, KPMG and more.

About The Gaming Company

The Gaming Company is one of the leading marketing agencies in the esports industry across Southeast Asia. The Gaming Company (TGC) continues to deliver in the gaming industry and has rightfully been recognised for its efforts with several accolades at the recent 2022 Golden Bull Award and MARKETING-INTERACTIVE MARKies Awards. As one of the leading esports agencies in Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region, TGC took home the Emerging SME Award and several Bronze awards, respectively.