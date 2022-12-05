The Corrs Announce Australian Tour in October and November 2023

Irish pop group The Corrs have announced a complete Australian tour for October and November 2023. The announcement comes off the back of the family band’s recent headline show in the Hunter Valley, which took place at Hope Estate on Saturday, 26th November.

While specific dates are still to come, The Corrs confirmed in an Instagram post that they will be visiting Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Tasmania and New Zealand. Support acts have also been confirmed – the Corr siblings will be joined by Australian pop icon (and Neighbours alum) Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and fellow family band Germein.

The Corrs – ‘Forgiven, Not Forgotten’

