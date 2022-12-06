The Corrs Announce Details of 2023 Australian Arena Tour

County Louth’s finest pop export The Corrs have revealed all the details of their previously announced 2023 Australian tour. The Corrs recently returned to Australia for the first time in 21 years, playing a one-off headline show at Hunter Valley’s Hope Estate on Saturday, 26th November.

They’ll be back in late October 2023, playing shows in Perth, Bribie Island, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Launceston and Melbourne. The Corrs will be joined throughout by Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and fellow family band Germein.

The Corrs – ‘I Never Loved You Anyway’

﻿

Siblings Andrea, Caroline, Jim and Sharon Corr rose to international stardom following the release of their debut album, Forgiven, Not Forgotten, in 1995. Four more albums followed, including singles such as ‘Love to Love You’, ‘I Never Loved You Anyway’ and ‘Breathless’, before the Corrs went on an extended hiatus in 2006.

The band reformed in 2015 and released their sixth studio album, White Light. Their latest, Jupiter Calling, came out in 2017 and included the single ‘Son of Solomon’, the video for which was directed by Andrea Corr.

The Corrs Down Under 2023

Wednesday, 25th October – RAC, Perth, WA

Saturday, 28th October – Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD

Sunday, 29th October – Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, 31st October –Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, 2nd November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, 4th November – UTAS Stadium, Launceston, TAS

Monday, 6th November – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 13th December 13 at 9.00am local time.

AMEX exclusive pre-sale begins on Friday, 9th December at 9.00am.

One World Entertainment members pre-sale begins on Monday, 12th December at 9.00am.

Further Reading

The Corrs Are Playing Their First Australian Show in Over 20 Years in November

Clannad Announce Final Ever Australian Tour Dates

The Pogues’ Shane MacGowan has Been Hospitalised