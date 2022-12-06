The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ Experiences Resurgence Thanks to Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

A 1981 cover of ‘Goo Goo Muck’ by pioneering psychobillies The Cramps has been experiencing a resurgence after featuring in the Netflix series Wednesday. The song, originally performed by Ronnie Cook and the Gaylads, was reinterpreted by the New York band and appeared on their second album, Psychedelic Jungle.

The Cramps, fronted by husband and wife duo Lux Interior and Poison Ivy, were hugely influential throughout their multi-decade existence. Their mix of 50s b-movie allusions, schlock-horror and deep south blues has been credited with originating the psychobilly genre.

The Cramps – ‘Goo Goo Muck’

Billboard reports that ‘Goo Goo Muck’ has been blowing up on streaming services following its synch on the Jenna Ortega-starring Wednesday. The publication states that its streams rose from 2,500 to 134,000 in five days, going on to compare it to the success of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, which reached number one around the world following its appearance in another Netflix series, Stranger Things.

The Netflix series Wednesday is an Addams Family spinoff, which focuses on the murderous high school shenanigans of gothchild Wednesday Addams (played by Ortega). Tim Burton is one of the program’s executive producers, which should give a reasonably clear indication of its aesthetic.