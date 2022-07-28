The Cure To Release Expanded Version Of ‘Wish’ For 30th Anniversary

The Cure will release a new expanded edition of their 1992 album Wish for its 30th anniversary. The long-awaited remastered edition of the record will be released on 7th October.

The new version of the record also feature a number of bonus tracks and instrumentals, with 24 previously-unreleased tracks, and four demos from 1994. Notably, the collection also features the tracks from the Lost Wishes EP, which was previously only available as a mail-order cassette in 1994. One of the tracks from this EP, the Dim-D mix of ‘Uyea Sound’, has been released to complement its announcement.

The Cure – ‘Uyea Sound (Dim-D Mix)’

[embedded content]

Originally released in 1992, Wish was The Cure’s ninth album, but would go on to become their most commercially successful, namely thanks to the popularity of second single, ‘Friday I’m In Love’. Though The Cure have not released a new album in 18 years, Robert Smith had previously revealed to NME that this anniversary reissue was a long time coming, having completed it back in 2018.

Looking back on the record in a press release, Smith explained that Wish had emerged from a demo period which resulted in around 40 songs. Noting that the group “were on fire”, at the time, the remastering process allowed him time to go back and revisit the record, giving him a renewed appreciation for it.

“There’s a side to the album which I had kind of forgotten, a very gentle, yearning thing which is quite beautiful,” Smith said. “‘Trust’ is one of the best things we’ve ever done I think, it’s played with great feeling, and ‘To Wish Impossible Things’ is another gorgeous, melancholic piece… in fact it could well be my favourite song on the record.”

Elsewhere, Smith also noted how he had noticed technical errors on the mastering side of things which had bothered him since its release, leaving him eager to release an amended, remastered version.

“In the studio control room it all sounded excellent, but I got too busy sorting out our upcoming concerts to properly oversee the mastering,” he explained. “It was too late to do anything about it; the album was out, and we were off around the world again. It has really bugged for me for a very long time.

“It has taken 30 years, but finally, finally my Wish has come true.”

Further Reading

Robert Smith Says The Cure’s New Album Will Be Out This Year

Love Letter To A Record: Soft Powder On The Cure’s ‘Disintegration’

Brad Pitt To Reopen Recording Studio Used By Pink Floyd, AC/DC, The Cure