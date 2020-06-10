The Dalai Lama’s first album; resignations and cancellations following racism

AP Exclusive: The Dalai Lama to release first album

An album featuring teachings and mantras by the Dalai Lama set to music will be released on July 6, his 85th birthday. The 11-track project called “Inner World,” will have a companion booklet.

Dalai Lama (center) with New Zealand-based musicians Abraham and Junelle Kunin. The Tibetan spiritual leader will release his first album, ‘Inner World’ featuring teachings and mantras set to music. AP PHOTO

Musician and Buddhist Junelle Kunin listed topics and mantras for the album, and recorded the conversations with the Dalai Lama during a trip to India in 2015.

The religious leader recites the mantras of seven Buddhas, discussing topics like wisdom, courage, healing and children. “Compassion,” one of the most famous Buddhist prayers, was released Tuesday.

Proceeds will benefit Mind & Life Institute and Social, Emotional and Ethical Learning.

AP

* * *

Bon Appetit’s top editor resigns after offensive photo

NEW YORK: Adam Rapoport, editor-in-chief of Bon Appetit, resigned after a photo of him dressed in a stereotypical Puerto Rican costume with brownface surfaced online.

On Instagram, Rapoport said he was stepping down “to reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being.” He said the photo was of an “extremely ill-conceived” Halloween costume in 2003. He said the magazine’s staff and readers deserved better leadership.

The photo unleashed other employee complaints. Known staffer Sohla El-Waylly claimed that she hasn’t been paid for appearing in videos for their popular YouTube channel, in contrast to white editors.

AP

* * *

After 33 seasons ‘Cops,’ gets cancelled

LOS ANGELES: After 33 seasons, “Cops” has been dropped by the Paramount Network as protests against police escalate.

“We don’t have any current or future plans for [the show] to return,” a spokesperson said.

Many businesses were boarded up during protests over the death of George Floyd. AP PHOTO

The reality show followed police officers on patrol in various cities.

The show was pulled temporarily in late May, when protests aimed at police over the death of George Floyd began to gain momentum.

It’s not clear whether the show’s production company, Langley Productions, would try to find a new home for it.

AP

* * *

Giffin apologizes for Markle criticisms, releases 10th novel

New York: Best-selling author Emily Giffin apologized for her negative comments about Meghan Markle. The Something Borrowed author frequently posts her opinions about current events, politics, and pop culture.

Author Emily Giffin AP PHOTO

The Duchess of Sussex released a video last month for her son Archie’s first birthday. Giffin said that Markle seemed “unmaternal,” adding, “what a joke.”

“I need to be more careful about the impact of my words,” Giffin told AP. “[My comments] were just mean. I’m going to do better.”

The Lies that Bind is her 10th novel, which follows a journalist who re-evaluates her choices during 9/11.

AP