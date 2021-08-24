The delicate balance of regulating fintech

I HAD the honor to represent the SEC PhiliFintech Innovation Office (PIO) at a panel discussion with the theme “FinTech Beyond Covid-19: What Next?” during the 15th Regional Leadership Program for Securities Regulators last Aug. 23, 2021. This was co-organized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Toronto Centre, an independent, nonprofit organization that delivers capacity-building programs in the areas of banking, insurance, securities, pensions, microfinance and microinsurance supervision.

I joined a panel of highly esteemed fintech authorities: Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer of MAS; Rahul Banerjee, BondEvalue founder; and Shane Tregillis, Toronto Centre program leader, former Australian Securities and Investment Commission commissioner, and former chief ombudsman of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

The program was designed for senior and upper-middle level regulators/supervisors in the Asia Pacific focused on developing participants’ capability to implement change in their organizations effectively, make difficult decisions in a timely manner and deal with stakeholders. As supervising commissioner of the PIO, I had the opportunity to share my views on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approach to regulating fintech in the Philippines. Below are some edited excerpts from my prepared remarks:

The role of regulators is a delicate balancing act because on the one hand as regulators, we don’t want to stifle innovation. In fact, we want to encourage growth. On the other hand, we need to be aware of the risks – some of which are very uncertain at this point – that may arise by allowing novel innovations to operate. There are risks to financial stability, risks to the integrity of the market, and risks to the investing public and consumers. In particular, we at the commission have to keep in mind our own mandate of investor protection and the possible risk of those innovations to the public. We don’t want to unduly expose the public, investors and the financial system to risks that may be brought about by improperly vetted innovations.

This policy approach becomes even more imperative if we take into consideration the massive potential in the future of fintech, in the extent of its reach. It seems that we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg as far as fintech is concerned. There are so many use cases for different technologies that are being proposed out there that I believe we are only seeing the beginning. And we do want to encourage that culture of innovation. We want to allow innovations to thrive in our jurisdiction.

Bottom line, our approach at the commission is that we make every effort to keep an open mind to allow innovations to flourish without losing sight of our mandate to protect the investing public and secure our corporate and capital market sector, always keeping in mind the principles and maintaining the delicate balance required.

As financial regulators, we clearly have our work cut out for us. The financial industry fueled by technology that is evolving at a rapid pace and as regulators, we need to constantly keep abreast with the developments. Our aim is that through the PhiliFintech Innovation Office of the SEC, we can regularly touch base with our stakeholders, and we get to learn from each other. So, I ask our SEC stakeholders to be patient, to work with us, your regulators and let’s move fintech forward together.



Kelvin Lester Lee is a commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The views and opinions stated herein are his own. You may email your comments and questions to [email protected]