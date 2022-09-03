The Doraemon Exhibition lands at the National Museum of Singapore this November, its first global showcase outside of Japan

Come experience Japan’s beloved Manga Doraemon, through the works of globally renowned contemporary Japanese artists such as Takashi Murakami, Mika Ninagawa and Yoshitomo Nara.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Happy birthday, Doraemon! On this special day, fans of Doraemon have another reason to celebrate, as The Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022 makes its debut outside Japan at the National Museum of Singapore (NMS), from 5 November 2022 to 5 February 2023. The exhibition, presented by LEYOUKI with support from NMS and DFW Creative Pte. Ltd., will showcase contemporary artworks that reinterpret Doraemon; Doraemon’s historical and cultural impact; and original drawings by Doraemon’s creator, Fujiko F Fujio.



First-ever showcase outside of Japan

1. The first Doraemon Exhibition was held in 2002. It was restaged in 2017 at the Mori Arts Center Gallery and has since toured eight Japanese cities. The presentation at NMS, its first-ever edition outside Japan, will showcase Doraemon through the lens of 28 leading contemporary Japanese artists and arts groups. Responding to the theme “Create Your Own Original Doraemon”, the artists will present their take on the beloved Japanese icon through paintings, sculptures, graphics, photography and more.

Globally renowned collective of artists on display

2. The participating artists of the exhibition include (in Japanese syllabic order): Makoto AIDA, Kayo UME, Motohiko ODANI, Ryota KUWAKUBO, Tomoko KONOIKE, Akinori GOTO, Satomi KONDO, Tomoyoshi SAKAMOTO, Masaharu SATO, ShiShi YAMAZAKI, Ai SHINOHARA, Kotobuki SHIRIAGARI, Yuta NAKAZATO, Suitou Nakatsuka, Yoshitomo NARA, Yasuyuki NISHIO, Mika NINAGAWA, Miran FUKUDA, Sebastian MASUDA, Kumi MACHIDA, Mr., Takashi MURAKAMI, Yasumasa MORIMURA + Junko KOIKE, YAMAGUCHI Akira, Hidenori YAMAGUCHI + Wataru ITO, Ryuki YAMAMOTO, Rena Rena (Rena Nakajima), Nozomi WATANABE.

More exciting first-time experiences await fans of Doraemon

3. Select original drawings and sketches from the Fujiko F Fujio Museum will also be on display in a dedicated feature titled “MANGA DORAEMON Original Drawings Exhibition”, the first-ever public showcase in Asia of Mr Fujiko’s original illustrations.

4. Yuki Imamura, Director of LEYOUKI, said, “As the world reopens following a two-year pandemic, we’re excited for The Doraemon Exhibition to kick off with its first stop in Singapore. This partnership with the National Museum of Singapore will reintroduce this lovable character to Singapore and showcase different sides of Doraemon to people of all ages and backgrounds.”

5. The Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022 will build on the success, in 2020, of Doraemon’s Time-Traveling Adventures in Singapore. Chung May Khuen, Director of the National Museum of Singapore, said, “We’re glad our visitors enjoyed the 2020 installation campaign, which brought cheer to the museum amid the pandemic. As the world reopens, we’re thrilled to be the first global stop of The Doraemon Exhibition, and hope that it will inspire our visitors and evoke fond personal memories of Doraemon.”

Take Doraemon Home with You

6. At this first global offshoot of The Doraemon Exhibition, visitors and collectors can expect an exclusive line-up of Doraemon merchandise, including the Fujiko F Fujio Museum’s and the Singapore versions of original Doraemon collectibles.

7. Leyouki is also working closely with Singapore Tourism Board to promote the exhibition. Further details on the artworks, drawings, sketches, programmes and merchandise will be revealed closer to the opening of the exhibition. The Doraemon Exhibition Singapore 2022 will open from 5 November 2022 to 5 February 2023 from 10am to 7pm daily. Tickets priced at SGD 30 will go on sale from 3 September 2022 at www.doraemon-exhibit.sg/tickets .

