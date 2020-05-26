The Dream Collective collaborates with Amazon Web Services, Inc., Canva, Datacom and Google to launch “She Pivots”

SYDNEY, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In an effort to support highly-skilled professional women who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, The Dream Collective is launching a free online workshop to re-skill and up-skill individuals for unexpected career transitions and also offer them potential job opportunities.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics data and United Nations report released in April, women bear the biggest job losses from COVID-19 and face greater job uncertainties into the future*. Findings have also revealed that women place higher barriers on themselves during job application processes (women will only apply for a role if they meet 100% of criteria listed on a job advertisement, compared to 60% in men**). She Pivots ensures women are not left behind by equipping them with essential career transition skills in this program, which includes:

Building resilience & a career pivot plan Identifying strengths, personal inventory & craft your professional story Building your professional network digitally Launching your job search with your action roadmap

As part of the initiative, The Dream Collective will mobilise a network of Career Partners (CP), including Amazon Web Services, Inc., Canva, Datacom, and Google to provide job application opportunities for participants after completion of the She Pivots Program. Participants of the program will be invited to view, access, and submit applications for suitable open roles at the conclusion of the program with the listed Career Partners.

Head of Business Services at Datacom, Libby Ewing-Jarvie says “Datacom is delighted to be a partner of such a purposeful program with The Dream Collective. ShePivots offers practical tools to build confidence for those feeling the impacts of job displacement right now and provides a connection to opportunities and stories of resilience to support those who need a boost of energy.”

“Ensuring women remain in and expand their participation in the formal labour market will play a significant role in providing many economies with the capacity to ‘rebound’ with stronger, more equitable and sustainable growth”, says Sarah Liu, Founder & Managing Director of The Dream Collective;

“This unprecedented situation we are in has seen more highly skilled and talented women in the job market than ever. Our business is built on the mission of seeing more women in leadership. It is our responsibility to do what we can to help these women access strong career opportunities, and equip them with new skills that will improve their employability during this uncertain time”.

Liu says “Many of our partners have been proactive in seeking women to bring diversity into their companies, so we saw this as the perfect opportunity to bring them together and connect both ends of the market. Our hope is that through this free program, these job-seeking women will be able to not only bounce back but bounce forward to even greater heights with their careers”.

This initiative is also supported by the Department of Industry, Science and Technology, Indeed, and LinkedIn.

Launching May 28th, to enrol in the program or become a Job Provider Partner – visit thedreamcollective.com.au/programs/she-pivots (or CLICK HERE)

About The Dream Collective

A global Diversity and Inclusion Consultancy, working with leading organisations worldwide to attract, retain and advance high-calibre women through training, employer branding and bespoke consulting solutions. With operations in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and China, The Dream Collective has propelled over 12,000 women into leadership roles globally.