The dubious efficacy of kindness as marketing strategy

WHEN you do something good to people, would that prompt them to buy from you or at least reciprocate with the same amount of generosity, in cash or literally, in kind? For instance, would some foreigners translate their alleged fondness of the Philippines, its culture and people, so they patronize their online content or face-to-face management seminars?

If not, then at least they could subscribe to certain online platforms and fatten their subscribers’ base, which could attract advertisers. Some people call it Pinoy baiting, a derivative and derogatory term of click baiting.

“Cultural exploitation and Pinoy baiting seem to be a novel and fresh new way of tackling modern-day colonization,” claimed Gelene Penalosa in Pop Culture (2021). She cites the case of Nas Daily’s most recent controversy about an online course on The Art of Ancient Tattooing by the popular Whang-od of the Butbut tribe in Kalinga province.

Nas Daily is not alone. There’s another Caucasian, another young gentleman who is doing Pinoy baiting, except with less flamboyance than Nas Daily’s daily one-minute video. This person who is often seen with a t-shirt printed with the words “World-Class Filipino” is engaged in management consulting and profess to be an expert in managing Filipino workers.

Previously, in his online adverts, he claims to be an expert on Kaizen consulting until I called his attention through a private message in the course of recommending him to a prospect with specific requirements from a Kaizen consultant:

“Can you prove your expertise so I could recommend you to a client? Pardon me. I know of several experts in Kaizen consulting, including the venerable management professor Jeffrey Liker, author of many best-selling books about Toyota and I’ve not seen the word “expert” to describe himself in his credentials.”

He was furious at first, but apologized later on in a taped message sent through my messenger box. Then silently, he removed the word “expert” from his online marketing platform, at least, the last time I saw it.



Previously, he was kind to invite me several times as a resource speaker in his online events and offered to write an unsolicited recommendation on LinkedIn introducing me as an “HR guru” in the Philippines. In both instances, I politely turned down the offer as I don’t deserve to be called an “expert,” much more like a “guru” under any circumstances.

One’s own lard

If there’s such a thing as Pinoy baiting, there’s also a derogatory tactic in Tagalog as iginisa sa sariling mantika or literally means being sautéed in one’s own lard. In Pinoy baiting, these foreigners would perpetually promote their love of Filipino culture and would even write books on how to manage them.

If you’re a Filipino, how could you argue against these foreigners who would spend some time, money and effort in promoting the country? You could be blinded by their kindness. The question on top of my mind now is this: Why can’t they do the same approach in their home countries? Or, have they done the same thing, like promoting the culture of Afghanistan, for instance?

My critical mind tells me of something. When you put someone in a pedestal or his origin, the positive effect is that the other person would feel indebted to you. You expect another person to reciprocate, either in terms of monetary support or anything. Scratch my back, and I’ll scratch your back.

What’s the problem with that, anyway? “When we idealize another, we diminish them,” according to psychotherapist Michael Formica in Psychology Today (2010). “We reduce them from their state of (being) perfectly human to something less – an object. The same can be said of ourselves. When we lose sight of ourselves – particularly in reflection of another – we reduce ourselves from a whole to a collection of parts; we self-objectify.”

Authenticity

“Kindness may be seen as weakness in the marketing industry, however, being kind in a professional capacity can actually be your greatest strength,” according to Faith Popcorn, known as the Nostradamus of marketing. “Integrating kindness into the way you do business can be majorly beneficial. Why? Because being kind can help marketers to connect with their audiences, build their consumer base, grow brand loyalty and, in time, increase their income.”

The challenge, however, is – how would you know if one’s kindness is authentic or not? One answer is when the other person has a positive body language, like maintaining an eye contact, for instance. The trouble is that this isn’t possible during the pandemic when we’re limited to an online set-up.

To my mind, authenticity could be tested if you’re not gullible. You don’t take the kindness bait right away. Ask a lot of questions, including one on how you could return the favor. If the answer is vague, then say “no” without being disrespectful. If not, offer the sound of silence. Whatever, don’t be blinded by their kindness.

Instead, gather enough brain energy to challenge their offer in a nice way. And sincerely appreciate the gesture, no matter how ridiculous it may appear to be. Thanks, but no thanks.

Otherwise, you would be forced to reciprocate, unless you don’t mind being called ungrateful.

Rey Elbo is a business consultant on human resources and total quality management. Have a chat with him via Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter or send feedback to [email protected] or via https://reyelbo.consulting.