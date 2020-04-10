The Easter Long Weekend Isol-Aid Edition Lineup Is Here

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 10, 2020

One of the biggest MVPs of iso, Isol-Aid have announced the lineup for weekend #4 and it’s an Easter Long Weekend Edition. Swoon. It’s coming off the back of three super successful weekends and a special Lunch Without Borders edition on Wednesday.

Isol-Aid weekend 4 will run from 12pm ’til midnight this Saturday and Sunday, with each set streaming from the artists’ IGs.

The likes of Tia Gostelow, Kota Banks, Paul Dempsey, and The Chats will each take a go at the live stream festival. Not to mention Ben Lee, Nic Allbrook (from POND), Olympia, and loads more.

Catch the lineup in full down below along with the set times.

Isol-Aid ask online attendees to donate what they can to Support Act. Support Act do a bunch of good work supporting Aussie artists who’re facing physical, mental, or financial hardships.

Enjoy ‘Dine N Dash’ from The Chats below.

[embedded content]

Isol-Aid Easter Long Weekend Lineup

Allara

Ben Lee

Bob Evans

The Chats

Cameron Avery

Chela

Generik

Kota Banks

Nichols Allbrook (POND)

Olympia

Paul Dempsey

Pierce Brothers

Tia Gostelow

The Weather Station

Isol-Aid Easter Long Weekend

Saturday, 11th April & Sunday, 12th April

Running: 12pm-12am

Instagram Live via artists’ profiles