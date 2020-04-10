The Easter Long Weekend Isol-Aid Edition Lineup Is Here

NewsWritten by Laura English on April 10, 2020
One of the biggest MVPs of iso, Isol-Aid have announced the lineup for weekend #4 and it’s an Easter Long Weekend Edition. Swoon. It’s coming off the back of three super successful weekends and a special Lunch Without Borders edition on Wednesday.
Isol-Aid weekend 4 will run from 12pm ’til midnight this Saturday and Sunday, with each set streaming from the artists’ IGs.
The likes of Tia Gostelow, Kota Banks, Paul Dempsey, and The Chats will each take a go at the live stream festival. Not to mention Ben Lee, Nic Allbrook (from POND), Olympia, and loads more.
Catch the lineup in full down below along with the set times.
Isol-Aid ask online attendees to donate what they can to Support Act. Support Act do a bunch of good work supporting Aussie artists who’re facing physical, mental, or financial hardships.
Enjoy ‘Dine N Dash’ from The Chats below.
Isol-Aid Easter Long Weekend Lineup
Allara
Ben Lee
Bob Evans
The Chats
Cameron Avery
Chela
Generik
Kota Banks
Nichols Allbrook (POND)
Olympia
Paul Dempsey
Pierce Brothers
Tia Gostelow
The Weather Station
Isol-Aid Easter Long Weekend
Saturday, 11th April & Sunday, 12th April
Running: 12pm-12am
Instagram Live via artists’ profiles