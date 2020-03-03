The Edison Hotels Ensures Safety for Guests and Staff

PENANG, Malaysia, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — “Penang is a safe destination” was the message from tourism officials. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, there have not been any reported cases in Penang. However, all stakeholders, including The Edison George Town are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all travellers.



The Edison George Town, Penang. Colonial Charm Meets Contemporary Chic.

Following specific guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Malaysia Association of Hotels, hospitality stakeholders are advised to ensure that Guestrooms and Public Areas are disinfected and hand sanitisers to be readily available for guests.

The Edison George Town has been working tirelessly to ensure that every touch point of the Hotel is disinfected accordingly, and hand sanitisers made available, and this to be made known to all guests. Apart from guests, the hotel is just as concerned with the safety of its Staff and has ensured that they are also well taken care of.

There will be several interesting events coming up in Penang, namely Penang Yosakai Parade and Open Studios in March, and the Penang International Food Festival in April.

The Edison George Town looks forward to a positive outlook towards tourism in Penang with these upcoming events and what our vibrant neighbourhood in George Town has to offer, and encourage travellers to take this opportunity to explore George Town and Penang whilst enjoying affordable accommodation options.

For more information and promotional rates, please visit theedisonhotels.com

