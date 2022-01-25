The Emotional Campaign That Aims to Awaken “The Iberian Sense” of 111 Million Chinese Consumerscombined logos (EN).jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach –
25 January 2022 – ASICI, with the support of the EU, launches “Iberian
Hams from Spain, Ambassadors of Europe in the World,” the most important international promotional
program carried out by the Iberian sector in its history. The
historic campaign plans to increase sales by 60% in the Asian giant, bringing
the excellence of this cultured product closer to more than 111 million Chinese
consumers and 70,000 restaurateurs.
Within the framework of this innovative global project, a
battery of sensory, emotional, and spectacular actions will be promoted to show
Chinese consumers what it means to enjoy Iberian Ham in all its splendour.
“We need to awaken in Chinese consumers what many
already feel with Iberian Ham: the ‘Iberian Sense’. A sense that cannot be
described; it can only be lived. Through it you perceive sensations and
experiences inherent to our culture, the European one, which lead you to enjoy
its sublime flavor. We have a unique product in Europe, with a great story
behind it, and we are obliged to share
it”. That is how clear and sincere
Antonio Prieto, president of ASICI, expresses himself when he talks about
Iberian Hams from Spain, Ambassadors of Europe in the World”, the new
international promotion campaign with which ASICI seeks to stimulate the entire
world to awaken its “Iberian Sense” and enjoy the unmistakable flavor of this
cultured food.
A global training, education and information project that
aims to consolidate and strengthen the Iberian culture in international markets
such as China and encourage companies in the sector to expand worldwide. A
vivid concept that invites you to try, to discover, and that marks a new
position for the sector.
With this emotional and sensitive initiative, expected to
awaken the “Iberian Sense” and conquer more than 300 million
consumers in Spain, France, Germany and Mexico, in addition to reaching for the
first time a market with enormous potential such as China, where it is expected
that the growth rate of marketing is exponential, impacting 111 million
consumers and 70,000 restaurateurs.
CHEF MARIO SANDOVAL, TWO MICHELIN STARS, WORLD AMBASSADOR
OF IBERIAN HAM
“Because
the Iberian Sense is not only about smelling, seeing, hearing, tasting or
touching; it is also about feeling, sharing, enjoying, celebrating and toasting.“ In this
context, an international network made up of influential chefs will bring the
benefits of Iberian Ham closer to consumers and will be led by the Spaniard
Mario Sandoval (renowned chef at the head of Coque Restaurant’s cuisine)
distinguished with two Michelin stars, three Repsol Suns, in addition to a
Michelin green star that rewards sustainability in kitchens. With this
distinction, the Guide gives visibility to restaurants that share the
commitment and strive to innovate through initiatives that preserve the
environment. According to Sandoval: “We support the circular economy, reduce
waste and encourage both research and awareness. Most of the products are locally sourced.”
The
visionary chef from Madrid began to fall in love with cooking and its secrets
at the age of ten in the family restaurant, as part of the third generation of
chefs to which he belongs to. In 1999 he took over from his father in the
gastronomic direction of Coque, together with his brothers. Since then, he has
not stopped innovating and reinventing, placing himself at the most vibrant
Spanish culinary avant-garde.
Sandoval
will be well accompanied by other ambassador chefs like the German Christian
Sturm-Willms (head chef of Yunico restaurant, distinguished with a Michelin
star), the French Amandine Chaignot (chef of Pouliche restaurant) and the
Mexican Carlos Gaytán (first Mexican to receive a Michelin star) Prescribers/influencers who will
be in charge of bringing the excellence of this delicacy closer to the consumer
and awaken in them the sensations that it transmits: its pleasant and balanced
aroma, its intense flavour, its incomparable texture.
EXPERIENTIAL
ACTIONS TO BRING ITS GOODNESS CLOSER
“We want to have more than 1,000 European Ham ambassadors
around the world, position the product in the 1,000 most important restaurants
on the current scene and train more than 1,000 ham cutters. We want to make the
world feel, and more specifically prescribers/influencers, consumers and
opinion leaders, what many of us already feel with Iberian Ham,” adds Antonio
Prieto, president of ASICI.
Within the framework of this innovative global project, a
battery of emotional and sensory actions will be promoted to show Chinese
consumers what it means to enjoy Iberian Ham in all of its splendour. Powerful
promotional and informative actions such as advertising on different supports
and media, an ambitious digital campaign on social media networks with foodie
influencers who will become speakers of the messages, a multilingual website,
event sponsorships and campaign video spots. In addition, a powerful campaign
has been devised in television, digital and magazine media, as well as an
ambitious social media plan on WeChat.
This project will be complemented, at a global level,
with an important plan of specific PR actions in each market and for each
target: “tasting table events”, “trade workshop
experience”, promotions at points of sale, gastronomic festival route, and
the sponsorship of the San Sebastian International Film Festival and the Cannes
Festival, as well as strategic agreements with the Spanish embassies in each of
the target countries and alliances with gastronomic organisations, such as
industry associations in China.
“CHINA IS THE MARKET WITH THE GREATEST POTENTIAL TO WHICH
WE ARE ADDRESSING”
Having become the largest consumer
market in the world, changes in consumption trends driven by rising per capita
income and the development of the middle classes (in 2030, it is expected that
35% of the population, some 480 million people, are considered middle class)
have generated a greater propensity to purchase imported products with higher
added value.
In
this context, exports to China continue to increase, and proof is that in
recent years there has been a growing interest in this country for Ham,
reflected in the number of companies authorised to export to the country.
According to the data provided by
the Spanish Foreign Trade Institute (ICEX), the growing interest of Chinese
consumers in Cured Ham has been witnessed. In 2021, sales of Spanish Cured Hams
and Shoulders including Iberian and Serrano, grew more than 32.96% in value to
exceed 17.35 million euros, and 80.8% in volume reaching 1,059.72 tons (data
until October 2021). For Hong Kong, a total volume of 164.04 tons have been reached in 2021,
with a sales of 3.89
million euros. These
data reflect the excellent trade relations between both countries. This
campaign is expected to increase sales figures by 60% over the next three
years.
For more information
about the campaign, please visit: https://jamonesibericoseu.eu/en/
and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy_lp-b81Ht-Sx4BlefZPng .