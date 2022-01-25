The Emotional Campaign That Aims to Awaken “The Iberian Sense” of 111 Million Chinese Consumerscombined logos (EN).jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach –

25 January 2022 – ASICI, with the support of the EU, launches “Iberian

Hams from Spain, Ambassadors of Europe in the World,” the most important international promotional

program carried out by the Iberian sector in its history. The

historic campaign plans to increase sales by 60% in the Asian giant, bringing

the excellence of this cultured product closer to more than 111 million Chinese

consumers and 70,000 restaurateurs.

Within the framework of this innovative global project, a

battery of sensory, emotional, and spectacular actions will be promoted to show

Chinese consumers what it means to enjoy Iberian Ham in all its splendour.

“We need to awaken in Chinese consumers what many

already feel with Iberian Ham: the ‘Iberian Sense’. A sense that cannot be

described; it can only be lived. Through it you perceive sensations and

experiences inherent to our culture, the European one, which lead you to enjoy

its sublime flavor. We have a unique product in Europe, with a great story

behind it, and we are obliged to share

it”. That is how clear and sincere

Antonio Prieto, president of ASICI, expresses himself when he talks about

Iberian Hams from Spain, Ambassadors of Europe in the World”, the new

international promotion campaign with which ASICI seeks to stimulate the entire

world to awaken its “Iberian Sense” and enjoy the unmistakable flavor of this

cultured food.

A global training, education and information project that

aims to consolidate and strengthen the Iberian culture in international markets

such as China and encourage companies in the sector to expand worldwide. A

vivid concept that invites you to try, to discover, and that marks a new

position for the sector.

With this emotional and sensitive initiative, expected to

awaken the “Iberian Sense” and conquer more than 300 million

consumers in Spain, France, Germany and Mexico, in addition to reaching for the

first time a market with enormous potential such as China, where it is expected

that the growth rate of marketing is exponential, impacting 111 million

consumers and 70,000 restaurateurs.

CHEF MARIO SANDOVAL, TWO MICHELIN STARS, WORLD AMBASSADOR

OF IBERIAN HAM

“Because

the Iberian Sense is not only about smelling, seeing, hearing, tasting or

touching; it is also about feeling, sharing, enjoying, celebrating and toasting.“ In this

context, an international network made up of influential chefs will bring the

benefits of Iberian Ham closer to consumers and will be led by the Spaniard

Mario Sandoval (renowned chef at the head of Coque Restaurant’s cuisine)

distinguished with two Michelin stars, three Repsol Suns, in addition to a

Michelin green star that rewards sustainability in kitchens. With this

distinction, the Guide gives visibility to restaurants that share the

commitment and strive to innovate through initiatives that preserve the

environment. According to Sandoval: “We support the circular economy, reduce

waste and encourage both research and awareness. Most of the products are locally sourced.”

The

visionary chef from Madrid began to fall in love with cooking and its secrets

at the age of ten in the family restaurant, as part of the third generation of

chefs to which he belongs to. In 1999 he took over from his father in the

gastronomic direction of Coque, together with his brothers. Since then, he has

not stopped innovating and reinventing, placing himself at the most vibrant

Spanish culinary avant-garde.

Sandoval

will be well accompanied by other ambassador chefs like the German Christian

Sturm-Willms (head chef of Yunico restaurant, distinguished with a Michelin

star), the French Amandine Chaignot (chef of Pouliche restaurant) and the

Mexican Carlos Gaytán (first Mexican to receive a Michelin star) Prescribers/influencers who will

be in charge of bringing the excellence of this delicacy closer to the consumer

and awaken in them the sensations that it transmits: its pleasant and balanced

aroma, its intense flavour, its incomparable texture.

EXPERIENTIAL

ACTIONS TO BRING ITS GOODNESS CLOSER

“We want to have more than 1,000 European Ham ambassadors

around the world, position the product in the 1,000 most important restaurants

on the current scene and train more than 1,000 ham cutters. We want to make the

world feel, and more specifically prescribers/influencers, consumers and

opinion leaders, what many of us already feel with Iberian Ham,” adds Antonio

Prieto, president of ASICI.

Within the framework of this innovative global project, a

battery of emotional and sensory actions will be promoted to show Chinese

consumers what it means to enjoy Iberian Ham in all of its splendour. Powerful

promotional and informative actions such as advertising on different supports

and media, an ambitious digital campaign on social media networks with foodie

influencers who will become speakers of the messages, a multilingual website,

event sponsorships and campaign video spots. In addition, a powerful campaign

has been devised in television, digital and magazine media, as well as an

ambitious social media plan on WeChat.

This project will be complemented, at a global level,

with an important plan of specific PR actions in each market and for each

target: “tasting table events”, “trade workshop

experience”, promotions at points of sale, gastronomic festival route, and

the sponsorship of the San Sebastian International Film Festival and the Cannes

Festival, as well as strategic agreements with the Spanish embassies in each of

the target countries and alliances with gastronomic organisations, such as

industry associations in China.

“CHINA IS THE MARKET WITH THE GREATEST POTENTIAL TO WHICH

WE ARE ADDRESSING”

Having become the largest consumer

market in the world, changes in consumption trends driven by rising per capita

income and the development of the middle classes (in 2030, it is expected that

35% of the population, some 480 million people, are considered middle class)

have generated a greater propensity to purchase imported products with higher

added value.

In

this context, exports to China continue to increase, and proof is that in

recent years there has been a growing interest in this country for Ham,

reflected in the number of companies authorised to export to the country.

According to the data provided by

the Spanish Foreign Trade Institute (ICEX), the growing interest of Chinese

consumers in Cured Ham has been witnessed. In 2021, sales of Spanish Cured Hams

and Shoulders including Iberian and Serrano, grew more than 32.96% in value to

exceed 17.35 million euros, and 80.8% in volume reaching 1,059.72 tons (data

until October 2021). For Hong Kong, a total volume of 164.04 tons have been reached in 2021,

with a sales of 3.89

million euros. These

data reflect the excellent trade relations between both countries. This

campaign is expected to increase sales figures by 60% over the next three

years.

For more information

about the campaign, please visit: https://jamonesibericoseu.eu/en/

and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy_lp-b81Ht-Sx4BlefZPng .