‘The end is near for Duterte’

SEVERAL lawmakers at the House of Representatives hailed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) pre-trial chamber decision to open a full investigation into the extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

In a statement released on Thursday, Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate welcomed the decision and said “the time for reckoning and accountability is near.”

“We hope the investigation would start in earnest, to stem the increasing and rampant killings in the country,” said the progressive lawmaker.

The ICC will investigate not only Duterte’s war on drugs, but also the alleged Davao Death Squad killings from 2011 to 2016 when he was mayor and vice Mayor of the city.

Bayan Muna Chairman Neri Colmenares also hailed the ICC’s decision, saying this is “a major step towards justice for the victims of extra judicial killings and their family.”

“We ask the ICC to send investigators to the Philippines so that they can access the witnesses and the families of the victims as it is difficult for the families of the victims and their lawyers to go to the ICC in the Hague to submit evidence,” said Colmenares, one of the lawyers of the victims who filed a case in the ICC.

Colmenares also challenged the President to allow the ICC investigators to conduct their investigation in the country, adding that Duterte can also submit his evidence to defend himself from the charge of crimes against humanity.



Assistant Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro said the probe is a “welcome development” and is “a step towards holding President Duterte accountable for his crimes against humanity.”

“President Duterte and his minions cannot deny that state forces had a role in the killings of thousands of Filipinos. Its serious offenses against human rights in the so-called war against drugs have indeed reached the level of crimes against humanity, on par with those perpetrated by the most notorious dictators in history,” Castro said.

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman, meanwhile, said “the adage that “crime does not pay” may finally catch up with President Rodrigo Duterte.”

“No less than the government’s count admits that about 7,000 had been killed in the bloody campaign against narcotics, while local and international human rights organizations record close to 30,000 victims of related extra-judicial killings (EJKs),” Lagman said.

The lawmaker also said, the ICC’s go-signal comes in the heels of the Supreme Court unanimous decision, and that “Duterte cannot escape the ICC’s jurisdiction by invoking the Philippines’ withdrawal before it became effective.”

Magdalo Party-List Rep. Manuel Cabochan 3rd is hopeful that “justice will soon be served for the victims.”

“We expect all our institutions to stand up for the Filipino people and not cover up whatever cowardly act Duterte has done, is doing, and is about to do. As we always say, ours is not a Duterte nation,” Cabochan said.

“The truth shall come out, and it will certainly prevail in the end. The end is near for Mr. Duterte,” he added.