The ExtraOrdinary Exhibition 2021 The Karen Leung Foundation invites friends, families, women, and men to learn about women’s health through the arts at The Hari and Soho HouseKaren-Leung-Foundation.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OuReach – 5 October 2021 – For its second-year running, the Karen Leung Foundation’s (KLF) powerful health awareness program, The ExtraOrdinary Exhibition 2021, leverages the work of local and international artists to promote awareness and ignite discussions on the well-being of women.

Katharina Reimer, Executive Director of The Karen Leung Foundation says, “The ExtraOrdinary Exhibition is a health awareness program at its core without using the often embarrassing language associated with our core mission. We aim to communicate the message to as many people as possible regardless of race, ethnicity, demographic, or gender. This year, I am delighted to say that with partners such as The Hari Hong Kong, the Soho House, Hologic, and Vox Vanguard to name a few, I truly believe that we can push the envelope even further. Last year, we made an impact. This year, we hope to make a difference.”

This year’s program brings more engagement and diversity.

KLF has entered into a collaboration with renowned The Hari Hong Kong.

“We are pleased to partner with the Karen Leung Foundation on this year’s The ExtraOrdinary Exhibition. It is a meaningful initiative that aligns The Hari’s passion in supporting artistic talents with the worthy cause of promoting women’s health,” says Dr. Aron Harilela, Chairman and CEO of Harilela Hotels Ltd.

Key artists featured at The Hari Hong Kong:

Basil Pao

Jenny Lam

Kim Robinson

Lily So

Polo Bourieau

CAPSULE EXHIBITION @ THE HARI HONG KONG

Location: The Hari Hong Kong, 330 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Time/Duration: 29 September 2021 to 3 January 2022

Price: Free

Registration: HERE

*Special activation to be unveiled in November 2021





Get the full experience of the ExtraOrdinary Exhibition 2021 at Soho House

Soho House will be displaying the full collection with over 30 art pieces.

FULL EXHIBITION @ SOHO HOUSE

Location: Soho House, 22/F, 33 Des Voeux Rd West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Duration: 1 – 31 October 2021

Hours: Monday Thursday (11am – 8pm); Friday – Saturday (12pm – 10pm)

Price: Free

Register HERE

ABOUT THE KAREN LEUNG FOUNDATION

The Karen Leung Foundation (KLF) www.karenleungfoundation.org is working to save lives in Hong Kong by raising awareness of gynaecological cancer, educating women to increase rates of early detection and ensuring that women in treatment have access to optimal medical care. Founded in 2013, we are the first and only organization in Hong Kong solely devoted to women’s gynaecological cancers. To date, the Karen Leung Foundation has raised more than HK$27 million to fight gynaecological cancer and help Hong Kong girls and women. The Karen Leung Foundation honors the memory of Karen Leung, a hedge fund trader, who died at age 35 following a diagnosis of metastatic cervical cancer.

ABOUT THE HARI HONG KONG

Opened in December 2020, The Hari Hong Kong is the vision of Dr. Aron Harilela, Chairman and CEO of Harilela Hotels Ltd, and the second hotel to open under the ‘The Hari’ brand. The first hotel, The Hari London opened in August 2016. The Harilela Group was established in 1959 and is still wholly owned by the Harilela family. The Harilela Group is the parent company of Harilela Hotels which owns 16 properties across Hong Kong, China, Asia, Europe, and the US.