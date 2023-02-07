THE FAMILY KITCHEN PTE. LTD. BECOMES A PROUD RECIPIENT OF ATC’S SINGAPORE SME 500 AWARD 2022

This award reinforces and cements The Family Kitchen’s strong market presence across Singapore in the dairy-free, freshly made, preservative free and healthy products space with their kitchen staples like fresh almond milk, fresh almond yogurt and strawberry almond yogurt.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Family Kitchen Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore homegrown health food start-up that produces fresh products with real and natural ingredients which are free from preservatives, chemicals and stabilizers. Their products are freshly made to order every week, in curated batches to ensure zero waste and are delivered across the island. Radhika Sathaye Sethi, Founder and Creator at The Family Kitchen says: “The Singapore SME 500 Award 2022 continues to be one of Singapore’s highly regarded business accolades that recognises local enterprises for its business qualities, excellence and capabilities. Being awarded the Singapore SME 500 Award is an achievement for us and we are humbled and honoured with this recognition.”



Radhika Sathaye, Founder and Creator of The Family Kitchen Pte. Ltd. receiving ATC’s SME 500 of the Year Award and a photo of their best-selling Fresh Almond Milk which is a Singapore favorite.

What differentiates The Family Kitchen from other plant-based companies is that they use real natural ingredients and their products are made in a central kitchen and not in a lab. Their products are also free from any stabilizers which means they have short shelf lives unlike mass produced plant-based milks and yogurts which lasts for months on shelves. These stabilizers and additives can also cause inflammation, hormone imbalances and gut issues which is why their Founder & Creator Radhika who is very particular about food safety ensures that their products are free from all these nasties and enhancers. This means they are super clean and you will taste the actual ingredient in every product without any bloating or discomfort usually caused by additives.

Radhika says: “Launching our dairy-free fresh almond milk in 2020 in the peak of COVID was a huge challenge and thanks to all our customers, supporters and well-wishers, this was a super success and bottles were literally flying off our shelves. ESG has also been a huge support for us and have guided us with their invaluable experience and we are so grateful to have them with us through this journey” says Radhika. What makes their fresh almond milk unique is that they make it with natural raw almonds and not almond paste or almond essence and each bottle has 82 almonds per bottle which means it is packed with protein and healthy fats and is great for our bodies and for our health. This makes it a Singapore favourite and constant bestseller since it first launched. As one of their long-term customers’ says: “The almond milk is fantastic. It’s clean, preservative-free and miles ahead of any other brand I’ve tried in Singapore. So good and delicious!”

In February 2022, after months of trials and lab testing, they launched Singapore’s first ever dairy-free, fresh almond yogurt, that’s packed with probiotics and made with simple, clean ingredients unlike factory-made brands which are packed with harmful thickeners like xanthan gum and carrageenan. The fresh almond yogurt revolutionised the Singapore market and it did so well that it was also shortlisted for the Food Product Innovation Awards 2022-2024 organized by SIFST (Singapore Institute of Food Science and Technology). Radhika says: “Dairy-free yogurt was something I was very keen to launch especially since my younger daughter is dairy-intolerant and as a parent it can be very difficult to find dairy-free yogurts that are healthy and tasty but more importantly clean and free from preservatives and harmful additives”. The fresh almond yogurt took Singapore by storm especially vegans who commented: “The fresh almond yogurt is super yummy, tastes like usual yogurt but cleaner and refreshing and finally found a vegan yogurt that’s almond based!”

For lactose intolerant people, or for those with allergies to dairy, The Family Kitchen’s products are truly a godsend as they are the best, healthiest and tastiest dairy-free, wholesome, nutritious and balanced ones out there. Best part is that both these products have zero-added sugar and since diabetes is a serious health concern in Singapore these are in sync with Singapore’s Let’s BEAT Diabetes initiative.

The recent launch of their Strawberry Almond Yogurt has made it to their newest bestsellers list as it is made with real strawberries and is free from carmine, a red food dye made from the insect cochineal which is typically used to give food the pink and red colour. “Finding the right and safe ingredient was important for us which is why we use beetroot powder as it is not harmful for our bodies unlike carmine dye and is absolutely safe for everyone to consume especially children who love our strawberry flavoured almond yogurt” says Radhika.

The assessment for the SME 500 Award conducted by ATC (Association of Trade & Commerce) Singapore also includes evaluating enterprises in its quantitative and qualitative aspects, including the ability to further develop the business and scale up its market share. The Family Kitchen is right on track to increase their market presence as the plan for the years ahead is to grow more, to launch more products, to have a wider retail presence across the island and to make The Family Kitchen products a part of every kitchen in Singapore thus aligning with Singapore’s target to produce 30% of its nutritional needs locally and sustainably by 2030.

About The Family Kitchen Pte. Ltd.

The Family Kitchen Private Limited is a Singapore homegrown health food company and we produce fresh, healthy and nutritious food which is tasty and delicious. We strictly do not add any preservatives, chemicals, stabilizers or additives as our focus is on clean food made with natural and wholesome ingredients. Our best-selling products are Fresh Almond Milk, Fresh Almond Yogurt and Strawberry Almond Yogurt which are 100% plant-based, with 25% almonds per bottle/jar and are made from 100% natural raw almonds. All our products are nutritionist-approved with a shelf-life of 7-10 days and are made freshly in Singapore in an SFA licensed kitchen.

Find out more at www.thefamilykitchen.sg or connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact us at: hello@thefamilykitchen.sg