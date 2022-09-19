The famous casual music game, Tiles Hop, celebrates its 500-million downloads

Tiles Hop claimed its milestone of 500 million downloads after four years dominating the global music games chart

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The top music game publisher, Amanotes, proudly announces the celebration of Tiles Hop hitting 500 million downloads. This marks the Vietnamese game company to become the first music game publisher that owns two 500-million downloads games, including the simple piano game, Magic Tiles 3.

Tiles Hop is a simple hold-and-drag game that matches ball movement with the rhythm of top global tracks. Endorse the trendy neon style, Tiles Hop follows the simple and casual aesthetics that attract millions of users worldwide. More than 4.5 million daily active users from 190+ countries have spent 50 billion minutes in the app to jam to more than 38,000 songs in its abundant library. In early August, Tiles Hop officially hit 500 million downloads on iOS, Android, and other supported platforms.

“We’re extremely proud of the journey Tiles Hop has come to,” said Bill Vo, CEO and co-founder of Amanotes. “Even though it’s a very simple game, it has received an incredible amount of love from users of all ages and backgrounds. Everyone at Amanotes and our partner, Inwave Studio, are humbled to celebrate this milestone.”

Launched in late 2017, the game is the collaboration between Amanotes and a Vietnam-based gaming studio, Inwave Studio. Tiles Hop consistently reigns at Top 5 most downloaded Music Games in both App Store and Google Play since September 2018.

“On our way to reach such impressive number, it was a restless and devoted journey from many teammates of Inwave and Amanotes. The success of Tiles Hop is the proof that we don’t need to follow the trend. Instead, we created it,” quoted Dung Nguyen, CEO of Inwave Studio. “This game is also the testament for the harmonious partnership between Inwave and Amanotes. We overcame the physical distance and made use of our strategic connection to co-create the best products for millions of users worldwide.”

Tiles Hop is free to download, with in-app purchases, on the App Store and Google Play Store, available here .

Tiles Hop game graphics and screenshot can be found here .

About Amanotes

Amanotes is a fast-growing music-tech company in Southeast Asia. Founded in 2014, their goal is to delight people with interactive music experiences. Some of their chart-topping music games include Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, etc.

Amanotes is the #1 Music Game Publisher worldwide

Amanotes is the #1 App Publisher from Southeast Asia by downloads worldwide (2022)

by downloads worldwide (2022) As of August 2022 , Amanotes amassed more than 2.5 Billion app downloads worldwide, over 120 Million monthly active users, and over 15 Million daily active users.

About Inwave

Inwave is a young and dynamic gaming studio from Hanoi, Vietnam. Their vision is to bring forward mobile gaming experiences that reach millions of users worldwide. Their team is experienced, innovative and meticulous in developing their products. Their past successful apps are Tiles Hop and Dancing Road, marking a prospective future for the studio to reach further heights in the mobile gaming industry.