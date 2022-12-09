ZAOZHANG, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Xuecheng District, Zaozhang City, Shandong Province invested more than 6 million yuan ($860,300) to build the province’s first “Civil Code” theme park. The park covers an area of over 200,000 square meters.



The first “Civil Code” theme park of Shandong Province debuts in Xuecheng District, Zaozhuang.

The overall design of the park focuses on the promotion and study of the Civil Code of China. It integrates the knowledge of Civil Code with people’s daily lives.

In recent years, the Judicial Bureau of Xuecheng District has organized 210 publicity activities on the rule of law, providing free legal consultation for the public, improving citizens’ legal literacy, and forming a good atmosphere for the rule of law throughout the district.