The First International Dialogue on Stories of Global Development Held in Zunyi

ZUNYI, China, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The first International Dialogue on Stories of Global Development, with the theme of “Harnessing the Power of Youth for Global Development,” was held in Zunyi, Guizhou Province, on Apr. 13, 2023.

The dialogue was hosted by the China International Communications Group and the Information Office of Guizhou Provincial People’s Government, organized by the China Center for International Communication Development and the Information Office of Zunyi Municipal People’s Government, and supported by CNBM Guizhou Southwest Cement Co., Ltd. and POWERCHINA International Group Limited.

During the dialogue, “You Make the World a Beautiful Place (Guizhou)” Global Contest of Visual Stories was launched to promote the concept of environmental protection and green development.

The dialogue held an International Youth Panel Discussion and International Youth Talk, where representatives of foreign envoys and young diplomats in China, international organizations, young foreign scholars, international social media influencers, successful young business talent, international students in China, scholars from universities in China, and grassroots Chinese officials exchanged their views on topics such as achieving global consensus on development through cultural communication and the responsibility and mission of youth in global development.

“Guarding the Blue Planet — International Youths Visiting Guizhou,” a tour of Zunyi, lasted from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12 to support the dialogue.

The tour focused on bridge construction, the big data industry, green development, rural revitalization, and “red tourism” (visits to former revolutionary bases and landmark sites) in Guizhou, providing participants with opportunities for in-depth experience in and discussion about such key areas of global development initiatives as improving global governance for poverty reduction, promoting ecological protection, and boosting interconnection in the digital era.