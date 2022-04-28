The First Look Of Margot Robbie As Barbie Is Here

It’s still kinda wild to perceive a live-action Barbie film is even in the works, yet Margot Robbie shows she’s the perfect fit.

The first look of Robbie in the titular role has been released by Warner Brothers at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. With little no further information about the film given, the company shared the image of Robbie, smiling in a pink Cadillac, with only the movie’s slated release: July 21, 2023.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and co-written with Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), the live-action Barbie film sees Robbie star alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon in undisclosed roles.

Gosling’s casting as Ken seems as perfect as Robbie’s was, though according to reports, the actor initially passed on the project. He only was able to take the role once his schedule cleared (the Barbie project had stalled a number of times, eventually giving way for Gosling to take part).

With no plot details reveal as yet, we have no idea how the iconic toy character is going to be brought to the screen in her own film but with both Gerwig and Baumbach on writing duties, we’re expecting Barbie to arrive but perhaps not as we know her.