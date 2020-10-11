The Flaming Lips Are Planning A Potential Giant Bubble Concert, On Account Of COVID-19

Back in June this year, The Flaming Lips performed on the Stephen Colbert show in giant bubbles, with their audience in giant bubbles. While frontman Wayne Coyne says it was initially just meant to be a kind of funny thing, they’re now considering it seriously.

The band is now planning out what they’re hopeful will be COVID-safe shows. Wayne Coyne shared a picture of the potential concert setup earlier this week. The concert would take place in Oklahoma City.

Speaking to Brooklyn Vegan, Coyne confirmed the plans.

“I mean, it seems absurd, but we at first were just doing it as not a joke, but just as a kind of funny thing, and now it’s becoming kind of serious and real,” he told the publication.

“I think that’s kind of the dilemma we’re all in is that are we waiting for it to go back to normal or are we starting to plot, ‘What’s the future look like?’ What is the future of live music?”

Logistics-wise, there’d be two to three people per bubble.

“I think it’s more fun for people, because then they’re kind of in there and they can drink and they can talk and they’re not just kind of stuck in there, having their own experience,” said Coyne.

“I mean, they’re not jumping around too much. They’re kind of put in a spot. Because the bubbles really are… They’re quite tight together.”

The Flaming Lips frontman continued, “I mean, you fill them up and people can be in them for quite a while. I don’t think people quite realize that.”

“Since we have some here, we’ve played with them and messed with them for quite a while. I mean, even back in 2006, I would get in one of the space bubbles at the end of our big Halloween parade here, and I would walk down the street for almost an hour in one…”

“I mean, I’m not suggesting the whole world should do it this way. I’m just saying the Flaming Lips can try it this way, and if you like our music, you can come see us. You’ll have to be in one of these space bubbles, but maybe that’ll be a good thing. Maybe that’ll be something different.”

You can catch the footage of The Flaming Lips performing in bubbles for Stephen Colbert below.

