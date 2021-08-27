The flawed 2022 National Expenditure Program

THE 2022 National Expenditure Program (NEP), the budget proposal of the Executive Branch, released this week does little to address the ongoing emergency faced by commuters and the public transportation industry. If this budget is approved without adjustments, we will sink into a deeper health and economic crisis. Our hope is that legislators in the House and Senate will recognize the serious flaws and make the needed corrections.

There are several glaring deficiencies in the proposed 2022 national budget. The activities and programs that provide the most immediate solutions to our mobility problems have no funding. There is zero budget for walking and cycling infrastructure, zero budget for service contracting and zero budget for road-based public transportation improvement.

In the public transportation sector, nearly all new capital investment is for railways (P112 billion). For the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), there is a budget of P685 billion, the bulk of which goes into roads and bridges mainly for private motor vehicles. In the 2022 NEP, bike lanes and proper sidewalks in road and bridge projects were made “optional.” This was a big step backwards from the 2021 budget document, which specified that active transport facilities are mandatory. Even the performance targets for DPWH in the 2022 NEP are exclusively “car-centric,” focused on the speed of vehicles rather than the mobility of people.

Because public transport remains insufficient and highly unstable, many of those employed in vital industries and essential services either are unable to get to their jobs or are forced to endure stressful and exhausting daily journeys. Some have no choice but to pay higher fares for motorcycle taxis or ride-hailing services like Grab. Their needs are ignored by the 2022 NEP.

About two-thirds of Filipino households do not own a car or motorcycle; they rely on walking, cycling and public transport to get around. Without good sidewalks, without safe bicycle lanes, without convenient and sufficient public transportation, they aspire to shift to using a private car or motorcycle as soon as they can afford to – just the opposite of what is needed in our cities. More people using private cars and motorcycles means more traffic, more air and noise pollution, more climate change, worsening health outcomes and a less livable environment for all of us. The 2022 NEP was oblivious to this reality.

In the 2022 NEP, the entire allocation for public transportation is to finance several railway systems, but it will be another five to 10 years before major rail projects like the Metro Manila Subway and the North-South Commuter Rail are operational. Accordingly, Filipino commuters will not benefit from such investments in the proposed 2022 NEP any time soon.

Likewise, the majority of Filipinos without a private motor vehicle will have little relief. The thousands of kilometers of DPWH roads and bridges funded under the proposed 2022 NEP will benefit mainly the minority who own cars or motorcycles.



To deliver tangible benefits for Filipino commuters over the next 12 to 24 months, the 2022 NEP should be revised to finance: (1) active transport infrastructure; (2) service contracting of public transport services; and (3) infrastructure to improve the efficiency of road-based public transport.

Active Transport Infrastructure. Because public transportation supply remains seriously inadequate, nonmotorized or active transport (walking and cycling) should be encouraged, especially for shorter trips. More people traveling on their own steam will mean fewer people competing for scarce public transport. Creating safe walking paths and networks of protected bicycle lanes enables people to travel independently, pollution-free, in the open air and at low cost – the best options for during and after the pandemic.

The creation in less than a year of over 500 kilometers of protected “pop-up” bike lanes in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao demonstrates that active transport infrastructure can be delivered efficiently and with immediate impact. In 2022, this program should be expanded to secondary cities; in addition, the recent “pop-up” lanes in metropolitan areas should be further improved and made permanent. Moreover, the requirement for active transport facilities in all road and bridge projects should be reinstated.

Service contracting. Health protocols, physical distancing and on-and-off lockdowns have exposed the public transport industry to significant instability and risk. To place public transport, an essential service, on a more stable and financially sustainable track, national agencies or local governments need to absorb the financial risk of providing this essential service. Otherwise, more transport operators will go out of business, further shrinking the supply of public transport. Service contracting, where transport operators are paid a fixed fee per kilometer or per day to provide the service with incentives and penalties based on performance, is a crucial long-term reform that needs urgently to be demonstrated and replicated. Local governments should be allowed to issue service contracts and to collect fares.

Road-based public transport infrastructure. If even one-tenth of the P1 trillion in infrastructure spending under the 2022 NEP could be allocated to road-based transport infrastructure (e.g., stops, terminals, depots, dedicated lanes for public transport, bus rapid transit systems), many millions more Filipinos benefit. To rectify DPWH’s excessive focus on urban infrastructure for private vehicles, the planning and construction of road-based public transportation infrastructure could become part of DPWH’s core work program.

At a time when millions of Filipino commuters are struggling daily to get to their jobs and to access vital services; at a time when many public transport operators are suffering losses and going out of business; at a time when climate change demands big changes in how we travel in all our cities; and at a time when the pandemic is raging, the 2022 national budget needs to provide a meaningful response, not a “business as usual” budget.

Robert Y. Siy is a development economist, city and regional planner, and public transport advocate. He can be reached at [email protected] or followed on Twitter @RobertRsiy.