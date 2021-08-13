The flight in and out of Chinese stocks

THE most dramatic moves in the financial markets during this summer happened around the weekend of July 24 to 25. Some investors would likely describe it as the result of the Chinese authorities’ crackdown on Chinese companies. There is no doubt that the sell-off in Chinese stocks, which gained pace on Friday the 23rd on Wall Street, and accelerated in Hong Kong the following Monday, can be linked to one particular case.

The news that Chinese authorities now forbid private/paid tutoring services naturally sent the tutoring service sector in a nosedive. The panic further spread among investors as other Chinese authorities blocked other developments and had apprehensions for individual companies in other business sectors.

I still argue that it is a range of individual happenings and isolated actions toward individual companies. It was not very smart that the various authorities did not coordinate and communicate better, though I do not regard the actions as a new hard-line policy or even a changed approach toward companies in China. I regard the biggest concerns among Chinese companies as exactly the same as that of other corporations around the world. Key issues like supply chain challenges, new outbreaks of the Covid-19, among others.

This is a further indication that business in China is as usual, though the direction changes, which is normal in China. For the same reason, investors are also on the lookout for new and upcoming trends in the Chinese economy. It has always been this way, if investors wanted to engage in building a healthy portfolio of forward-moving Chinese companies. Though lately, the shifts in the portfolio have been somewhat more volatile, that is for certain.

Based on the assumption and the view, I argue that the overall Chinese economy is back on track, then the ongoing search for new trends happens as usual. In that search, we have also amended our thoughts about some segments where investors could increase their allocations.

Over the past years, China quickly tried to shift from the famous “one-child policy” to basically a “three-child policy” to improve demographics. So far, this has proven to be very challenging, and ironically, the high costs for extra tutoring service were a barrier to the “two/three-child policy.” I expect an even stronger focus on moving away from the “one-child policy,” therefore, policies moving forward will be favorable to potentially having more kids. Areas that I expect to expand are higher availability to nursery services, reduced cost of raising and educating kids, more advanced technology to educate kids, etc.

Also, the official China has a close eye on the size of the tech giants. The pressure on tech giants is more to prevent them from misappropriating the monopoly status and sacrificing consumer welfare. In the long run, encouraging competition will stimulate further innovation, which is not only good for consumers but also for the industry. It could also lead to investor interest with a broader range of Chinese tech companies.

China has set quite a tough target for the reduction of the country’s carbon emission. China is devoted to green initiatives and we will continue to see tremendous investments into anything that helps reduce carbon emission. This should lead to all kinds of opportunities for investors, the same goes in my company, where environment protection-related business areas or beneficiaries have a main focus.

As a combined consequence of the global supply challenges and the American blocking of selected Chinese business sectors, the Chinese semiconductor industry should gain even more pace. The very interesting battle to follow is the industry with semiconductors based on artificial intelligence. The American producers are up to two years ahead of its Chinese competitors though producers in China are betting on huge sums to close the gap between American competitors.

On the back of the sell-offs in July, other investors actually moved into Chinese stocks, which indicates some balance in the market. Worth to note is that as Chinese stocks traded outside China plunged 15 percent or more, the domestic mainland just dropped 5 percent, which can happen in any stock market.

International investors will remain highly sensible toward any “crackdown” news from China, but fundamentally, I regard the stock market as healthy as the Chinese economic growth allows it to be.

Peter Lundgreen is the founding chief executive officer of Lundgreen’s Capital. He is a professional investment advisor with over 30 years of experience and a power entrepreneur in investment and finance. Peter is an international columnist and speaker on topics about the global financial markets.