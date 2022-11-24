THE FOURTH EDITION OF CULTURE CARTEL IS BACK AS A FOUR-DAY PHYSICAL EVENT IN THE HEART OF TOWN AT *SCAPE SINGAPORE

Taking place from 1st to 4th December 2022, this year’s Asia all-encompassing street culture convention is set to be the biggest yet with an exciting line-up of close to 200 participating brands, creative talents, designers and personalities across art, fashion, music, tattoos and toys.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The much-anticipated Culture Cartel (CC), Asia’s all‑encompassing street culture convention in Singapore, returns, after a one-year hiatus, to mount a four-day physical event, with the aim of cementing Singapore as Asia’s street culture hub. Taking place from 1st to 4th December 2022 at *SCAPE Singapore, CC 2022, supported by Singapore Tourism Board (STB), is set to be the biggest street culture event of the year in Singapore with close to 200 brands, creative talents, designers and personalities congregating to showcase their latest and best work, merchandise, services and performances.

Jeremy Tan, CC’s Convention Director, said, “We are excited to bring the fourth edition of our street culture convention right to the heart of town, for the first time, at *SCAPE Singapore. While this iconic strategic venue makes it more accessible for festival-goers, we believe that it will also give the uninitiated masses the opportunity to discover and learn more about the exciting multi-faceted street culture that exists on our shores and beyond.”

Taking over 63,420 sq ft across three floors of *SCAPE Singapore, the organisers of CC are expecting an attendance of 20,000 Singaporeans and tourists to visit the convention across the four days this year.

Lovers of street culture can purchase their CC 2022 tickets via the ShopBack App, CC's Official Ticketing Partner.

Launched in 2018, CC curates a holistic educational and engaging street culture showcase by street artists, designers, tattoo artists, and urban street brands from Singapore and across the world, that spans across the categories of art, fashion, tattoos, and toys; and in 2019, music was added to the content pillars that gave performance artistes, including DJs, a platform to showcase their talent and craft.

Some of the best known established and respected names in the street culture domain who have participated in previous editions of CC include Stash, Joshua Vides, Steroflow, Subcrew, The Fung Bros, amongst others.

“CC was founded with a deviant spirit and passion for originality to bring new order to the subculture world by connecting people, brands and places. Our mission is to be Asia’s most respected street culture convention by bringing the best minds and talents from the region and beyond to Singapore. From art, fashion, music, tattoos to toys, visitors with multiple interests in street culture will find CC 2022 even more spectacular and engaging,” said Jeremy.

Attendees of CC 2022 can look forward to first-in-the-world collection releases, exciting brands collab series, exclusive CC merchandise, music performances, in-person talks, panel discussions and masterclasses with brand leaders, competitions, giveaways and raffle draws of limited-edition bundles and drops.

This year, Culture Cartel will be collaborating with Heineken Silver (CC Official Beer) to release collectibles to represent the celebration of inclusiveness and imagination in a progressive world and the new generation online. Set to release in November 2022 (the actual launch date will be announced on @culturecartelcon and @heinekensg social media platforms), these collectibles will come with attractive utilities that will make this one of the smoothest drops of the event.

K-Pop fans can look forward to catch South Korean singer‑songwriter LØREN, who will be performing live for the first time outside of Seoul and together with Southeast Asia’s top virtual influencer Rae, at Culture Cartel for one night only on 2 December 2022.

For the first time, CC is delighted to have the support of The Wicked Wallop (@thewickedwallop), Singapore’s biggest automotive lifestyle event and community with a focus on lifestyle, custom culture, music and people, to showcase a wide range of classic and custom vehicles from Singapore and beyond, bringing together owners and enthusiasts of the passion to celebrate the lifestyle of this subculture.

SOME OF FIRST-TIME HEADLINERS AT CC 2022 TO LOOK OUT FOR:

ART

BENZILLA I @benzilla_ I THAILAND

Thai-Chinese multidisciplinary artist, Parinya Sirisinsuk, whose studio is named Benzilla, will be participating in CC for the first time. Inspired by pop culture, music, skateboarding and all things Sci-Fi, dabbles in street art, sculptures and painted works. Among his most popular works is LOOOK, a three-eyed alien that embodies the struggles of detachment from urban life.

MATT GONDEK I @gondekdraws I U.S.A. (PRESENTED BY @shopbacksg)

Fresh from the launch of his recent project, Fight Club, Los Angeles‑based deconstructive pop artist Matt Gondek will be participating in CC for the first time and will be involved in panel talks.

With influences and inspirations stemming from his early love of cartoons and comics, Matt has made a career turning influences and inspirations from American pop culture, such as comics, The Simpsons, Mickey Mouse and baseball into fine art with a visceral pop colour palette and a disarmingly playful tone. For the last fifteen years, Gondek has created a body of work that is influenced as much by Warhol, Lichtenstein, and KAWS, as by a DIY-punk ethos, and Hot Topic.

RK I @rkrkrk I JAPAN

RK (or Ryosuke Kosuge) started his photography career in 2013 as an iPhone photographer within the running crew “AFE TOKYO” before gaining accolade. His notable works include “Grandpa in Akihabara” and “Bike at Taipei Bridge” (shown above), while also being renowned as one of the trusted photographers for superflat artist, Takashi Murakami. RK now has more than 760,000 followers on Instagram and is known as one of the high-profile artists in Japan.

TOKIDOKI (SIMONE LEGNO) I @tokidokibrand I ITALY

Simone Legno (Co-Founder/Chief Creative Officer) of tokidoki was born in Rome, Italy. Legno drew incessantly as a child. The boxes of chewed, broken and unsharpened pencils he adored as a kid were the beginnings of a passion for art that led to the eventual creation of tokidoki, which means “sometimes” in Japanese. Legno, who has always had a deep love of Japan and fascination with world cultures, chose the word because he feels “everyone waits for moments that change one’s destiny, by chance or by meeting a new person”. Simone’s special moment arrived when his designs drew the attention of entrepreneurs, Pooneh Mohajer and Ivan Arnold, who spied the art on his personal website and convinced him to move to Los Angeles to build a global brand.

FASHION

PARADISE YOUTH CLUB I @paradiseyouthclub I INDONESIA

Paradise Youth Club is an Indonesia-based apparel company that manages to stay on the cutting edge of urban street fashion from the 90’s era, combining a number of influences, including surfer, skatewear, music, laid-back in mind. From the start, the company has limited its production to a level far below the demand for its products, a strategy that while limiting profits has created an air of exclusivity about its apparel and accessories. Aiming high to build a community with positive movement and productive lifestyle, the goal itself is to revive the spirit from one of the greatest decade, to share that spirit with everyone else, to be aware that everyone has a right to have fun and is entitled to their own paradise.

PATTA I @patta_nl I AMSTERDAM

Patta was founded by Edson Sabajo and Guillaume ‘Gee’ Schmidt, who were both instrumental in the Dutch hip-hop and nightlife community in the 90’s and early 2000’s, when Edson was a DJ and Gee was an event host. The brand is named after a slang term for “shoe” – a nod to the founders’ Surinamese heritage.

The music-minded pair also had a shared obsession with hunting for sneakers and records and soon found themselves funnelling back home a steady supply of gears from their overseas travels to their community in Amsterdam, which grew naturally into a business partnership.

Before they knew it, the demand started growing, and a favourite cult brand was born. Today, Patta is one of few internationally revered, black-owned streetwear brands and consists of a clothing line, Patta Sound System, Patta Running Team and, most recently, The Patta Foundation that focuses on youth cultural education. A creative family to the core, Patta encourages inspiring collaborations, cultural crossover, and unconventional forms.

YETI OUT I @yetiout I LONDON / MAINLAND CHINA / HONG KONG (IN COLLABORATION WITH HEINEKEN SILVER)

With its headquarters now in Hong Kong and Shanghai, music collective and apparel imprint, Yeti Out, bridges east and west with its series of pop-up raves, apparel designs, and record releases. Consisting of twin brothers Arthur and Tom, alongside a crew of producers, artists and designers, the collective cut their teeth promoting dance parties in London before relocating to Asia to build upon the region’s underground music and fashion scene.

Constantly adapting, evolving and pushing boundaries beyond traditional entrepreneurship structures and trends, Yeti Out sees music and fashion as synonymous with self-expression and they will be collaborating with Heineken Silver to present a special capsule collection of merchandise that will be available exclusively at CC 2022.

OXSTREET I @oxstreet

Acquired by the Carousell Group in October 2021, Ox Street is Asia Pacific’s number one sneaker and streetwear eCommerce platform with a mission to bring trust to the marketplace and break the old-fashioned boundaries between social, shopping, and gaming in one platform for Gen Z to discover, buy, sell, and flex sneakers and streetwear.

MUSIC

A street culture convention by day and music festival by night, CC will up the ante of the music category this year with a dedicated stage for some of the biggest hip-hop acts in the region as well as a strong line-up of DJs and dance performers, such as .WAV(Y), Kampong Boogie, O$P$, Paradise Youth Club, Strangeweatherallday and Yeti Out.

LIVE CONCERT “TAKE A BYTE”:

RAE FT. LØREN | @here.is.rae / @lorenisalone | SINGAPORE / SOUTH KOREA

On 2 Dec 7.30 p.m. till 10 p.m., Culture Cartel will be presenting a live concert entitled “Take a Byte”, performed by Southeast Asia’s Top Virtual Influencer Rae featuring LØREN, a South Korean singer-songwriter famed for his work on BLACKPINK’s “The Album”.

This is LØREN’s first performance with his band members outside of Seoul and he will be covering his hit singles “All My Friends Are Turning Blue” and “NEED (ooo-eee)” along with 5 other unreleased tracks at Culture Cartel.

For BLACKPINK’s “The Album”, LØREN wrote the tracks such as “Pretty Savage”, “You Never Know” and “Lovesick Girls” – the latter for which he appeared in the music video as the male lead. He has also received production credit for G-Dragon’s single “Bullshit” off his 2017 album “Kwon Ji Yong” under his old moniker, Cawlr.

This live concert is ticketed at $98 per person and available for purchase now on the Culture Cartel official website https://culturecartel.com/tickets/. Please see Annexe A for ticketing details.

TATTOO

HEEYAJENNY* I @heeyajenny I KOREA

Known for her colourful and intricate floral works of ink, Jenny is a South Korean tattoo artist with a knack for immortalising vivid imagery on skin. She will be participating in CC for the first time and will also be one of the judges for #CCTATTOOCON, that will take place during CC 2022.

TOYS

SECRET FRESH I @secretfreshgallery I PHILIPPINES

Philippines-based toy and art collector, Big Boy Cheng’s vinyl toy shop, Secret Fresh, as launched in February 2007 in the Philippines that catered to a niche market. Born from a passion for collecting, what was once a childhood pastime had transformed to a venue for the coming together of various personalities in the cross-pollinating fields of graffiti, fashion, music, architecture, fine art and design.

Culture Cartel 2022 at *SCAPE Singapore Opening Hours:

1 st Dec 2022 : 1.00pm – 10.00pm

: – 2nd to 4th Dec 2022 : 11.00am – 10.00pm

ABOUT CULTURE CARTEL

Culture Cartel is a brand dedicated to illuminating the different subcultures across Singapore, South-East Asia and the world. We represent everything from art, to fashion, to toys, tattoos and everything in between. Our mission is to do justice to the belied and reinvent the image of street culture.

In its inaugural year, Culture Cartel Convention brought together over 14,000 people to the Singapore F1 Pit Building in Asia’s first and only all-encompassing street culture convention. Attendees were served a cultural awakening of epic proportions. Intricately complex tattoos were inked, street art lined the walls, toys displayed like fine art in a museum and rare kicks throughout history were on show.

Building from the momentum of our convention, we’ve launched culturecartel.com. A website that reads like an intimate diary; detailing every encounter with street culture. Documenting conversations with cultural stalwarts, digging deeper into burgeoning brands and reimagining stories through our own lens. Always searching for the visceral feeling of new discoveries and shedding light on the untainted.

Culture Cartel continues to push the boundaries in our quest to inform the masses of the past, present and future of street culture. We turn curious outsiders to informed insiders. Riveting digital campaigns, ground-breaking pop-up installations and a trailblazing creative agency, our pursuit of the novel will never stop. For more information, visit https://culturecartel.com/.

