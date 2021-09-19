The future of work conundrum for BPO firms

The information technology-business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) sector was expecting an extension of allowed work-from-home (WFH) arrangements due to the Covid-19 surge. They were caught off guard, however, when the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Fiscal Incentives Review Board respectively issued PEZA Memorandum Circular 2021-049 and FIRB Resolution 19-21.

The issuances, which extended the WFH arrangement to March 31, 2022, also clarified conditions for such, one of which is a 90-percent cap on employees allowed to work from home from September 13, 2021 to December 31, 2021. This will be reduced to 75 percent of the total workforce from January 1, 2022 until March 31, 2022 except in cases where the government declares a state of calamity, in which case the sector will revert to the 90-percent cap.

All BPO firms are expected to strictly comply in order to keep their incentives. Some, however, are not ready to abide by the 90-percent cap since more than 90 percent of their current workforces are working remotely. Naturally, these firms risk losing their incentives. In general, BPO firms are export-service oriented companies mainly registered with the PEZA. Through this, the firms enjoy tax incentives such as income tax holidays and a 5-percent gross income tax in lieu of all national and local taxes.

Around the world, many companies are already thriving while still observing remote work arrangements. Others – those in countries that have inoculated a good share of their populations against Covid-19 – have reopened their workplaces. Due to the hard lessons learned from accelerated transformation of work, organizations are now reimagining work and the terms “fully remote” and “flex remote” workers are becoming increasingly common.

From a tax perspective, WFH arrangements have led to several cross-border tax issues, including permanent establishment (PE) exposures generated by individuals who no longer work in their country of employment. In simple terms, PE exposure means a double corporate tax residence risk where the organization is taxed in its country of registration and in the home country where the remote worker is located. The same double tax residence issue affects the remote worker.

Earlier this year, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) updated its guidelines based on realities on the ground, where measures such as strict border controls imposed by governments are expected to last longer than initially expected. Basically, a PE issue will not be created in cases where employees temporarily work from home due to Covid-19 restrictions. Likewise, an agency PE issue will not be created in a situation where employees are concluding contracts from home given that “habitual” nature will not be satisfied.

It is a different story if an organization moves towards adopting a permanent cross-border (cross-country) remote work policy after the pandemic. From OECD guidelines, double tax treaties should be able to help test the tiebreaker rule in case of dual residence issues.



The cross-border issue arising from remote work arrangements, which is happening globally, is similar to the WFH predicament for BPO firms registered with the PEZA. As you may be aware, ecozones under PEZA are considered outside customs territory (i.e., Philippine tax jurisdiction). Under this concept, items such as laptops and other office equipment are not subject to duties and taxes when purchased and used by a PEZA entity within the ecozone. Once these items are sold or taken outside the ecozone, duties and taxes should be paid.

Likewise, the services rendered within a PEZA ecozone (such as those by BPOs) enjoy special tax treatment. Once the service is performed outside the ecozone, i.e., under a WFH arrangement, the income generated should be subjected to the 25 percent regular corporate income tax. But due to Covid-19, the government allowed BPO firms to keep their tax incentives, subject to conditions, while implementing WFH arrangements for their workforces.

Some BPO firms are finding it hard to comply with the 90-percent cap since they want to provide maximum flexibility to employees in an effort to prioritize their safety. The immediate concern now is how to balance the risk of losing their tax incentives with the need to protect employee health. On the flip side, the businesses of PEZA ecozone developers/operators are also affected since they have been experiencing a decrease in lease renewals due to WFH arrangements.

There is always a way to turn a challenge into an opportunity. The tax reform initiated by the government via the Create Law lowered the corporate tax rate to 25 percent from 30 percent and imposed more limitations on tax incentives. With workers everywhere pushing for full remote or hybrid work arrangements, the question in my mind is whether these factors will be enough for BPO firms to consider a shift to regular corporate tax registration.

