The Future Science Prize Award Ceremony to be held in Hong Kong for the first time in October image-1.jpeg

The Future Science Awards Foundation has announced that the "2023 Future Science Prize" Award Ceremony and an array of events under "2023 Future Science Prize Week" will be held in Hong Kong in October this year.

2023 Future Science Prize Award Ceremony will be held in Hong Kong in October. (From left) Ms Cathy Wu, Prof Mok Ngai and Prof Anderson Shum

This is the first time the world-class annual science event is held in Hong Kong. A series of activities will be held to build a global platform for scientific exchange, to generate enthusiasm for science in the community, and to inject impetus into Hong Kong’s science and innovation development.

As the first signature event of “2023 Future Science Prize”, the “Future Science Prize Laureates’ Documentary Screening” was held on June 10 at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) with attendance of Ms Cathy Wu, Initiator of Future Forum and Secretary General of The Future Science Awards Foundation; Professor Mok Ngai-ming, 2022 The Mathematics and Computer Science Prize Laureate, Edmund and Peggy Tse Professor in Mathematics and Chair of Mathematics at HKU; Ms Isabella Wong, Associate Vice-President (China Affairs) of HKU; Professor Anderson Shum, Associate Vice-President (Research and Innovation) of HKU; Mr James Li, Tencent Vice President of Public Affairs and Tencent Foundation Executive Director; and members of the Programme Committee of “2023 Future Science Prize Week” including Professor Yang Tong, Chair Professor of Mathematical Science at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU); and Professor Vivian Yam, Philip Wong Wilson Wong Professor in Chemistry and Energy and Chair Professor of Chemistry at HKU.

Ms Cathy Wu, Secretary General of The Future Science Awards Foundation, said: “There are no borders in the world of science. Over the past eight years, 27 laureates have been awarded the Future Science Prize, whose scientific research and achievements are all rooted from the Greater China region and have enormous international influence and contribution to mankind. The Future Science Prize will announce the laureates’ list for 2023 in August, followed by an Award Ceremony at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on 17 October. 2023 Future Science Prize Week will also take place from 14 to 17 October with nearly a hundred top-notch scientists from 9 countries around the world gathering in Hong Kong to exchange views on frontier technology and bringing the latest development in the field of science to Hong Kong with an aim to develop a platform for scientific exchange and cooperation amongst Hong Kong, Greater Bay Area and the international community.”

Professor Mok Ngai-ming, 2022 The Mathematics and Computer Science Prize Laureate and Chair of Mathematics of HKU said: “I feel indebted to the Future Science Foundation for their recognition of the value of fundamental research in mathematics towards progress in science, and of my individual global perspective on problem solving in mathematics cross-fertilising ideas from complex analysis, differential geometry, algebraic geometry and number theory. The search for beauty and benevolence that binds truth-seekers in mathematics across generations will continue to enable the flourishing of mathematics and its innumerable applications to scientific development.”

Professor Anderson Shum, Associate Vice-President (Research and Innovation) of HKU said: “The Future Science Prize is a major event in the scientific community. With the opportunity to organize it in Hong Kong, young people, researchers and the general public can be exposed to top-notch science. As a top institution renowned internationally for cultivating talents, The University of Hong Kong is committed to co-organising various activities related to the Prize, thus promoting the exchange of international scientific talents, deepening the international community’s understanding of the country’s scientific development and achievements, and to arouse enthusiasm for science in the Hong Kong community.

The “Future Science Prize Laureates’ Documentary Screening” held on HKU campus included documentaries of three laureates of the “Future Science Prize”, namely Professor Yuen Kwok-yung, 2021 The Life Science Prize Laureate, and Professor in Infectious Diseases at HKU; Professor Yang Xue-ming, 2022 The Physical Science Prize Laureate and Vice President of Southern University of Science and Technology; and 2022 The Mathematics and Computer Science Prize Laureate Professor Mok Ngai-ming. The documentaries showcased their growth and struggles for their dreams as well as their outstanding achievements in their respective academic fields.

Professor Mok on the occasion shared his views with hundreds of local and Greater Bay Area students, inspiring their passion for science, promoting the spirit of science and encouraging the younger generation to embark their journeys as scientists.

The Future Science Awards Foundation will co-organise the “Asian Young Scientist Fellowship Annual Conference” with HKU in October and 12 laureates of the “Asian Young Scientists Project Fund” in 2023 from top universities in Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China will be invited to attend the Conference to present their research findings. At the same time, approximately 300 young scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders and educators from Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of the world will be invited to participate in the Conference, allowing these young elite scientists to discuss how to leverage science in tackling major issues that mankind is currently facing.

Established in 2016, the “Future Science Prize” has been recognised by Nature as “China’s Nobel Prize”. It is established to reward scientists who have made outstanding scientific achievements in the Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, enabling the world to know about their great contributions to the scientific community and demonstrating China’s spirit and culture of science to the world.

The “Future Science Prize” consists of three categories, namely “The Life Science Prize”, “The Physical Science Prize”, and “The Mathematics and Computer Science Prize”, which are all professionally evaluated by the Scientific Committee composed of 23 outstanding scientists, upholding the principles of fairness, impartiality and trust.

