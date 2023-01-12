The Gaia Hotel Bandung Offers Luxurious Event Spaces with ViewSonic’s Foldable 135″ LED Display Solution Kit

BREA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp, a leading global provider of visual solutions, worked with the Gaia Hotel Bandung in Indonesia to transform their event spaces into cinematic venues with the 135″ All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit. With a foldable screen and 360° silent wheels, the display can be moved easily between 26 meeting and event spaces. The pre-assembled design offers an easy setup and can be used instantly for meetings, weddings, and conferences. These different features minimize the cost of time and labor significantly.

The five-star Gaia Hotel Bandung boasts 280 accommodation rooms and 4 F&B outlets alongside 26 event venues of various interior designs and sizes for meetings, weddings, and conferences. The current audiovisual equipment used in these spaces has limited screen size and poor sound. The equipped traditional LCD walls not only had distracting image grids in between that were visible to viewers but they were also fixed to the walls permanently. It would require a big investment to renovate the venue and equipment. To solve this obstacle, a comprehensive solution that offered a simple set up and more flexibility, alongside incredible imagery and high-fidelity audio was needed.

“It is our goal to be a leading brand to elevate the hospitality industry in Indonesia. One of the ways is to offer state-of-the-art audiovisual experiences to our guests in our event spaces,” said Subakti Wangsanegara, Managing Director of Gaia Hotels & Resorts. “ViewSonic’s solution answered our difficulties with the large display’s mobility and flexibility. It helped us minimize the costs, staff resources, and time needed to set up the display. Our guests were impressed by the cinematic images and the spatial audio of the innovative AV solution.”

“Our All-in-One LED display solution kit is designed to bring more flexibility for events, exhibitions, or any short-term usage for businesses. By adding a foldable screen feature to the ultra-large display, the solution kit can offer greater convenience for transportation at a lower cost and effort,” said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. “We are happy to see that this innovative solution has been adopted in the hospitality industry and brought valuable experiences for both our customers and their guests.”

ViewSonic’s 135″ All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit comes pre-assembled in a secure flight case. The foldable design of the LED display reduces the packaging size significantly to offer greater convenience for transportation. Set with a motorized floor stand on silent 360° wheels, Gaia Hotel Bandung could move it between 26 event spaces across different floors effortlessly. It only required two staff members to unpack and set up the screen in 10 minutes – thus minimizing cost, labor, and time.

With the bezel-free, slim, and sleek design, the movable ultra-large LED display blends easily into any décor and fits any space. Whether it’s a romantic wedding video or a high-stakes commercial presentation, guests at Gaia Hotel Bandung could relish the immersive pictures and the cinema-grade Harman Kardon acoustics at their events.

Moreover, the All-in-One Direct View LED Display Solution Kit features built-in operating system with Wi-Fi accessibility. Guests could easily operate it and share their videos or presentations wirelessly from mobile devices onto the display without hassle. Ultimately, these features make it easier for the hotel staff to manage events successfully.

To learn more about how ViewSonic assists Gaia Hotel Bandung to offer world-class facilities with the 135″ LED Display Solution Kit, please visit the following links for the full story and case study video.

During ISE 2023 (January 31st to February 3rd), ViewSonic will showcase the 135″ All-in-One Direct View LED Display Solution Kit at booth 2Q600 to demonstrate the innovative audiovisual solution. For more information, please visit ViewSonic at ISE.

About Gaia Hotel Bandung

Spanning over 2.3 hectares on a valley facing luscious mountains, The Gaia Bandung offers an experience beyond mere 5-star elegance. The Gaia Hotel Bandung offers guests the ability to enjoy the nature of the surrounding area while giving a range of options that bring rest, recreation, and creative excitement. At The Gaia Hotel Bandung, we invite guests to discover different dimensions of rest and leisure through a wide offering of facilities and opportunities to create a uniquely personal experience. https://thegaiabandung.com/

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.