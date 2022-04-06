The Ghost Inside, Underoath Lead Lineup For Full Tilt’s July 2022 Return

After its inaugural edition debuted in Melbourne last month and will wrap up in Brisbane in a few weeks, the organisers of Full Tilt have announced the festival will go for round two this July.

The second edition’s lineup includes international acts like The Ghost Inside, Underoath, PVRIS, Ice Nine Kills and The Wonder Years along with locals Make Them Suffer, Ocean Grove, WAAX, Yours Truly, Teenage Joans and more.

Full Tilt’s July edition will kick off in Brisbane on Saturday, 16th July, before continuing to Sydney following day. The run will wrap up on Saturday, 23rd July in Melbourne. See the full lineup below.

Tickets will go on sale next Wednesday, 13th April at 9am local time. There’s a pre-sale kicking off a couple days earlier on Monday, 11th April – you can sign up for that here.

The first edition of Full Tilt was announced late 2020 and early 2021, with lineups that included Northlane, In Hearts Wake, Thy Art Is Murder, Frenzal Rhomb, Luca Brasi and more. After a long series of postponements, the Melbourne leg finally took place in February at Reunion Park, Burnley. The festival is set to debut in Brisbane this month at Eatons Hill Hotel on Saturday, 23rd April, with shows in Sydney and Adelaide cancelled.

[embedded content]

Full Tilt July 2022

Saturday, 16th July

Eatons Hill Outdoor and Ballroom, Brisbane

Sunday, 17th July

Bella Vista Farm, Sydney

Saturday, 23rd July

PICA, Melbourne

Lineup

The Ghost Inside

Underoath

PVRIS

Ice Nine Kills

Make Them Suffer

Ocean Grove

WAAX (Sydney and Brisbane only)

The Wonder Years

Yours Truly

Teenage Joans

carolesdaughter

Static Dress

Saviour

To the Grave