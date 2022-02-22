The global recovery continues in 2022, but a bumpy road lies ahead – Coface Barometer Q4 2021Coface-EN.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 February 2022 – Two years after the onset of the pandemic, the global economy continues to recover, but still faces significant challenges. After the lull in the 3rd quarter of 2021, Omicron has highlighted the unpredictability of the pandemic and exacerbated one of the main factors affecting the recovery: disruptions in supply chains. The other major risk is the lasting inflation slippage. In this highly uncertain environment, Coface has made few changes to its risk assessments following the waves of upgrades in previous quarters. In total, four country risk assessments were upgraded, including Denmark, and two were downgraded. In terms of sector risks, Coface upgraded twelve assessments, notably in the paper and wood industries, where prices remain buoyant, and made five downgrades, mainly in the energy sector in Europe.

Wave

after wave: the economy continues to slow down but to a lesser extent

The

health situation has once again required the implementation of restrictions in

many countries. However, although some European countries implemented partial lockdown

measures, the measures were overall much less drastic than before. The direct

economic effects were therefore less significant, even if the fallout remains

negative for sectors such as air transport, tourism, hotels and restaurants.

Supply chain disruptions will

run the extra mile

After initially affecting

the automotive industry, supply chain difficulties have spread to most sectors,

from manufacturing to construction. While the time of return to normality

remains hard to predict, it seems that the consensus of a gradual easing from

the 1st half of 2022 is overly optimistic and that disruptions and

material shortages are likely to continue. This has led Coface to lower its

2022 GDP growth forecasts for several European countries, as well as for the US

and China.

Furthermore, although the

recovery is continuing, the number of insolvencies, which is still very low for

the moment in most countries, including the United States, France and Germany,

should gradually rise in 2022, as it is already the case in the United Kingdom.

Inflation, a key concern for all economies in

2022

The other major risk, inflation, is becoming

increasingly important, particularly as the rebound in commodity prices

continues, fuelled by short-term supply inertia and geopolitical tensions. This

inflation is now also being driven by the prices of manufactured goods in many

economies, as companies pass on increases in production costs to consumer

prices.

These high commodity prices are benefiting

the usual big winners. The Gulf region is expected to post strong growth performance

in 2022. Norway has recorded its highest ever trade surplus thanks to buoyant

oil and gas exports. Finally, many African countries, even those affected by

armed conflict or political upheaval, have still benefited from high prices for

energy, minerals, timber and agricultural products.

In the United

States, inflation and supply-side issues have dampened the recovery momentum.

While GDP growth is expected to remain solid in 2022 (+3.7%), these factors

will continue to weigh on activity. In the 4th quarter of 2021, the

annual inflation rate reached 7.0%, its highest level in 40 years. In response

to this price surge, the US Federal Reserve has become more aggressive and has

hinted at an imminent rate hike, triggering monetary tightening in some emerging

countries.

In

Europe, disruptions in supply chains, combined with strong demand, led to

higher producer and energy prices. Germany has experienced the highest

inflation in over 30 years. The situation is somewhat mixed in the rest of the

euro area: inflation remains relatively moderate in France, while prices have

soared in Spain. In the United Kingdom, inflation has risen to 5.4% and has led

the Bank of England to become the 1st major central bank to raise

its interest rate in December 2021, before doing so a 2nd time in

early February.

Our

central scenario remains one of near peak inflation, which will ease as energy

prices and supply chain bottlenecks ease in the second half of the year.

Inflation is

likely to exacerbate social pressures

This sharp rise

in inflation risks exacerbates social pressures in emerging and developing

countries, which had already been reinforced by the increase in inequality

associated with the pandemic. In Africa, high energy & food prices, which

weigh heavily on households, have limited consumption to the extent that food

insecurity and poverty have increased. Fiscal support, already very limited on

the continent due to public debt levels, has been withdrawn and unemployment is

high in most countries. South Africa, Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, DRC,

Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Guinea and Tunisia are examples of countries experiencing

increasing social pressures as a result of the crisis.

China going

against the grain

China’s slowdown

deepened in Q4 2021, with an annual growth rate of 4.0%, the slowest pace since

the peak of the pandemic in 2020. China’s economic recovery has been affected

by the slowdown in the property market, the continuation of the “zero-COVID”

strategy, which has weighed on household spending, weak investment growth and

energy shortages. In 2021, Chinese GDP grew by 8.1%.

Heavily affected

by the Delta variant in Q3 2021, the Asia-Pacific economies rebounded at the

end of the year. Pacific economies rebounded at the end of the year, in line

with the easing of restrictions. Most of the region’s economies had returned to

their pre-crisis GDP levels by the end of 2021, with the notable exceptions of

Japan and Thailand. However, the continued recovery could add to inflationary

pressures, especially if labour markets tighten.

The full barometer is available

here.