The gold paradigm vs crypto’s fresh ‘new wave’: OctaFX does bothocta.jpg

KUALA

LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 17 February 2022 – Many have wondered how the domains of gold

and crypto might intersect with each other. People may ask questions like “Is there any common ground?”, “Does it

have to be one over the other?” International

Forex broker OctaFX will answer

all these questions.

There

appears to be regular competition between gold maximalists and their blockchain

counterparts. The one side has its impenetrable record of history to its name.

The other has technological innovation, progress, and huge gains to offer.

But

with great gains comes great responsibility. If you lack the latter, you are in

for a grim surprise, even permanent loss.

The

industry’s experts always considered gold a safe-haven asset that withstood the

test of time and rightly so. It is the

usual pick for conservative investors who are patient and resilient towards the

emotionality of the financial markets.

While

glancing at the bitcoin-initiated blockchain industry, it shows a sheer endless

potential for novel application and invention. The booming NFT market alone is

a potential ‘gold mine’ (pun intended).

But

with gold, there simply can’t be quite as steep and hefty changes, extensions,

and surprises, for better and for worse.

Trade both gold and crypto on Foreign Exchange

Users can actually trade both gold and crypto on Foreign Exchange.

Reliable

platforms like the international Forex broker OctaFX allow users to participate in several markets, staying in touch with national fiat

currencies and the famous yellow metal or the most established cryptocurrencies

on the market.

The

currency pair XAUUSD (gold and U.S. dollar) is a popular option for traders who

want to apply their know-how of market dynamics and specifically have gold

involved in the profit equation.

As

already mentioned, gold as a store of value is quite resilient, but it can be

like a sponge concerning the market’s trust in fiat currencies. If it goes

down, capital flows into gold, weakening fiat in turn. When fiat regains market

trust, gold is usually squeezed again.

The

synergy of both worlds: Gold existing on the blockchain

Some

might be unaware that companies use the blockchain to make gold an accessible

asset to crypto investors while simultaneously providing an entry point for

traditional investors to access the blockchain.

One

such company is Paxos Gold, which issues special stablecoins on the Ethereum

network called PAXG. One PAXG equals one fine ounce of gold, which the token

holder can physically redeem in many places worldwide. You can even earn interest on your ‘blockchain

gold’, so to speak. Many platforms offer this as an incentive to keep your gold

stablecoins as liquidity on their networks.

Vast

options

Don’t

get caught up in this unnecessary stand-off between these two asset classes and

their communities. Both have their strengths and can amplify a wisely

diversified portfolio. If you settle on one monolithic asset, you restrict your

mobility to act as an investor. Gold proved its use case and keeps storing

value long-term as an inflation hedge. It’s just the way it is. On the other

hand, cryptocurrencies allow multiplying initial investments, draw significant

profits, and move the new capital to more static and resilient assets. Another

approach is buying back those cryptocurrencies once they hit a substantial low

again.

In

any case, stay educated and widen your horizon on these markets. Remain

flexible and open-minded. As always, calculate your cost-benefit ratio to be as

balanced as it gets without missing opportunities.

And another note: Cryptocurrencies and their futures—as opposed

to more conservative futures trading—are available during weekends as well.

More and more brokers tend to provide this option to their clients. The earlier

mentioned fintech player OctaFX just recently introduced this, as well. It

started on the first weekend of February.