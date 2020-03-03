BRUSSELS, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Goodyear reCharge is a revolutionary self-regenerating concept tire that can adapt and change to meet individual mobility needs.



The Goodyear reCharge Concept – Making Tire Changing Easy with Customized Capsules that Renew your Tires

“Goodyear wants the tire to be an even more powerful contributor to answering consumers’ specific mobility needs, said Mike Rytokoski, Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, Goodyear Europe, “It was with that ambition that we set out to create a concept tire primed for the future of personalized and convenient electric mobility.”



The Goodyear reCharge Concept – Making Tire Changing Easy with Customized Capsules that Renew your Tires

The reCharge concept includes a number of innovative features that are built around three pillars:

Personalized

At the core of the reCharge concept is a reloadable and biodegradable tread compound that can be recharged with individual capsules, radically simplifying the process of replacing your tires. Filled with a customized liquid compound, these capsules allow the tread to regenerate and the tire to adapt over time to climatic circumstances, road conditions, or simply how you want to travel. Thanks to artificial intelligence a driver profile would be created around which the liquid compound would be customized, generating a compound blend tailored to each individual.

Sustainable

The compound itself would be made from a biological material and would be reinforced with fibres inspired by one of the toughest natural materials in the world – spider silk. This would make it both extremely durable and 100 percent biodegradable.

Hassle-Free

In addition to radically simplifying the process of replacing your tires with rechargeable capsules, the tread would be supported by a light-weight, non-pneumatic frame and tall-and-narrow shape. This is a thin, robust low-maintenance construction that would eliminate the need for pressure maintenance or downtime related to punctures.

“The Goodyear reCharge is a concept tire without compromise, supporting personalized, sustainable and hassle-free electric mobility,” concluded Sebastien Fontaine, Lead Designer at the Goodyear Innovation Centre in Luxembourg.

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 63,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.eu.

For additional pictures, visit the online newsroom: http://news.goodyear.eu.

You can also follow us on Twitter @Goodyearpress and join our ThinkGoodMobility group on LinkedIn.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200303/2736765-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200303/2736765-1-b?lang=0