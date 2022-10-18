The Grand Hamdan Award goes to two scientists in Australia

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to an official announcement made recently in Dubai, Prof. Ian Hector Frazer and the Late Dr. Jian Zhou are the winners of the Grand Hamdan Award for the topic of – Infectious Diseases in the Award’s 12th term (2021-2022).



Prof. Ian Hector Frazer and Late Dr. Jian Zhou the winners of Grand Hamdan Award 12th term (2021-2022)

The winners will be honored in a grand ceremony in the museum of the future in Dubai– the United Arab Emirates, on 23 November 2022, alongside 12 prestigious personalities and organizations from the USA, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

Co-winner-1

Prof. Ian Hector Frazer is a Professor at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Queensland, the founding CEO and Director of Research of the Translational Research Institute, Chair of the Translational Research Institute (TRI) Foundation Board, and Advisor on Medical Research, University of Queensland, Brisbane Australia.

Co-winner-2

Late Dr. Jian Zhou was the Lion Principal Research Fellow, Chair HPV Structure Protein Laboratory at the Centre for Immunology and Cancer Research of the University of Queensland Faculty of Medicine, Brisbane, Australia.

Both researchers are co-developers of the HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccine. Their work has led to the development of a vaccine that prevents infection with HPV strains responsible for the majority of cases of cervical cancer. In August 2006, Professor Ian Frazer administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Prof. Ian Frazer says that we could not have achieved this historic breakthrough without the contribution of Dr. Jian Zhou, who sadly passed away in 1999.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences is a non-profit organization that honors researchers worldwide who carry out distinguished medical research to serve humanity. Also, the Award stimulates scientific interaction and enriches scientific research among doctors in the UAE and overseas.